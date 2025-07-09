Princess Kate's cheeky 3-word remark about Prince Louis

The Prince and Princess of Wales enjoyed the first day of the French state visit on Tuesday, along with the King and Queen.

Though William and Kate's three children were not in attendance, the princess seemingly took the opportunity to make a subtle reference to her youngest child while viewing an exhibition of art from the Royal Collection at Windsor Castle.

While looking at a number of artefacts, Kate jokingly remarked about a portrait of young King Louis XIV: "I should know."

© Getty France's Minister of Culture Rachida Dati alongside Kate and William view an exhibition of art and literature from the Royal Collection

The royal studied history of art at the University of St Andrews and so has a keen eye for portraiture. The current course offers students the opportunity to assess art from the medieval period to the present day.

Kate and Louis' joint outings

Though Louis himself wasn't present during day one of the state visit, he did join members of the royal family at Trooping the Colour 2025.

© Getty King Charles and Prince Louis watch an RAF flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace

The seven-year-old royal joined his mother, as well as his brother Prince George and sister Princess Charlotte, in a carriage ride down the Mall before standing on the Buckingham Palace balcony to wave at well-wishers.

© Getty Images Louis waved to the crowds enthusiastically

Putting his cheeky nature on full display, Louis grinned at the crowds, realising that waving enthusiastically earned him a chorus of cheers from the public.

© Getty Prince Louis mocked his brother!

He also joined his parents to watch a military procession down The Mall to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day in May.

Again, he showed his playful side by jokingly emulating his brother, who had pushed his hair out of his face with a dramatic sweep of his hand.

A low-key royal outing

Though heading out on royal engagements isn't an everyday occurrence for young Louis, he did have the opportunity to try his hand at a spot of archery while taking part in the Big Help Out during a visit to the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut in Slough in 2023.

© WPA Pool Prince Louis also tried his hand at archery during his first-ever royal engagement

Louis also lapped up the chance to drive a digger alongside his father before tucking into marshmallows melted over a campfire.

© Getty Louis is yet to make his royal tour debut

© WPA Pool Prince Louis tucked into a toasted marshmallow

It was during this outing that Kate revealed her sweet nickname for her youngest son. "Pop that in the fire, Loubugs," the princess said, instructing him to dispose of the stick his marshmallow was toasting on.