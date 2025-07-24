Prince George's break from 'structured' lifestyle with passion that keeps him 'grounded'

The Prince and Princess of Wales delighted royal fans on Tuesday as they took to Instagram to share a new photo of Prince George to mark his 12th birthday.

The eldest Wales child was seen smiling as he stood for the photo, taken by Josh Shinner, in Norfolk, near the family's home at Anmer Hall. The lovely shot was in one key way reminiscent of the photos shared by the royal family earlier this year to mark Princess Charlotte's 10th birthday and Prince Louis' ninth birthday – it was taken outdoors.

© Josh Shinner Prince George's 12th birthday

While George and Louis were both photographed in Norfolk, Charlotte was seen swapping her sweet tea dresses for a camouflage jacket as she smiled for the snap taken by her mother Kate on an iPhone, during a trip to Cumbria earlier this year.

Put the three photos together and one thing about William and Kate's brood becomes clear – all three children share a love of the outdoors.

The royal children's love of the great outdoors

"It’s wonderful to see that Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis all have official birthday portraits taken outdoors, it sends a really positive message about the value of outdoor play," Dr. Amanda Gummer, Chair of the Assoc of Play Industries and Founder of FUNdamentally Children, tells HELLO!.

© Getty Images The royal kids enjoy time outdoors

"Children naturally gravitate towards the outdoors because it offers freedom, variety, and endless opportunities for discovery. Whether it’s climbing, running, getting muddy, or spotting bugs, outdoor play fuels children’s imaginations and supports healthy development.

© WPA Pool Time outside lets the royal kids unwind

Dr. Amanda adds: "For royal children, whose lives are understandably more structured and scrutinised, outdoor environments can offer a rare sense of freedom and privacy. It’s also a great leveller - jumping in puddles or digging in the dirt is fun for all children, regardless of background!

© Josh Shinner/Kensington Palace Outdoor environments can offer a rare sense of freedom and privacy

"The royal children's evident love of the outdoors is a reflection of their parents' values too. The Prince and Princess of Wales have spoken often about the importance of nature and mental wellbeing, and it’s clear they’re passing this on to their children in a very grounded way."

An inherited passion

As Amanda suggests, a love of the great outdoors is certainly something the children have inherited from their parents.

© Getty Princess Kate loves to get outdoors

In a video marking the start of Mental Health Awareness Week 2025, Kate spoke of the power that time in nature had in her own life during her preventative cancer treatment.

"Over the past year, nature has been my sanctuary," the princess said, narrating the clip of her tending to her garden.

© Getty William and Kate look value time in nature

"The natural world’s capacity to inspire us, to nurture us and help us heal and grow is boundless and has been understood for generations. It is through nature that we can fully understand the true interconnectedness of all things, the importance of balance and the importance of renewal and resilience."

Likewise, William is a passionate advocate for the environment and in 2018 spoke about the importance of children having access to nature.

© Getty William grew up spending time in nature in Scotland

"One lesson that we will take home with us, is that children are actively encouraged to spend time outdoors, whatever the weather," he said during a visit to Sweden where he learned about the country's approach to education.