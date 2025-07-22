Prince George is the image of dad Prince William in 12th birthday photo

The Prince and Princess of Wales released a sweet new portrait of their son, Prince George, to mark his 12th birthday on Tuesday.

The snap, taken by Josh Shinner, shows second-in-line to the throne George in Norfolk.

The young prince is dressed in blue checkered shirt and an olive green gilet.

© Josh Shinner Prince George's 12th birthday

The caption read: "Happy 12th birthday to Prince George!"

Royal fans flooded the comments section with well-wishes for George, with many remarking that the young prince is a clone of his dad, Prince William.

While the Princess of Wales has traditionally taken the official birthday portraits of her children, the photograph released of Prince Louis on his seventh birthday in April was captured by photographer Josh Shinner.

And in royal first, the birthday snap of Princess Charlotte hiking in Cumbria released in May, was taken by mum Kate on her iPhone.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are currently taking a break from their royal duties as they enjoy quality time with their children during their school summer holidays.

George was last seen publicly as he and Princess Charlotte attended the Wimbledon men's final with William and Kate on 13 July.

Prince George's early life

Prince George Alexander Louis was born in the private Lindo Wing of St Mary’s Hospital, Paddington, London, at 4.24pm on 22 July 2013, weighing 8lb 6oz.

He made his debut in front of the world's media on the hospital steps one day later, wrapped in a white merino wool shawl, cradled in his mother's arms.

© Getty George making his debut to the world outside the Lindo Wing in 2013

George spent the first few months of his life in Anglesey, Wales, where William was stationed at the RAF base, before the family moved into Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace.

The little prince undertook his first royal tour to Australia and New Zealand at just eight months old.

© Getty George's first royal tour to Australia and New Zealand in 2014

In May 2015, he became a big brother to little sister, Princess Charlotte, and the family relocated to Anmer Hall in Norfolk.

George began attending West Acre Montessori School Nursery in January 2016.

© Getty George on his first day at school in 2017

By the time the prince was ready to start school, the then Cambridges had already moved back to London.

George and Charlotte both attended Thomas's Battersea School until 2022 when William and Kate relocated their family to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor.

© Getty Prince George carried out his most major royal outing to date at the VE Day veterans tea party in May

Their children have been attending Lambrook School in Berkshire since September 2022, with George set to move to his next school in 2026.

