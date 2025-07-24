Princess Charlotte's private lesson from mum Kate to help 'manage strong emotions'

If Princess Charlotte's 10th birthday portrait from earlier this year was anything to go by, the royal is developing an outdoorsy streak.

The princess was seen in a camouflage jacket during a hike in the hills of Cumbria, but it's not the first time the Prince and Princess of Wales' daughter has demonstrated her passion for getting out in nature.

In 2023, Charlotte accompanied William and Kate, as well as her brothers, Prince George, 12, and Prince Louis, nine, to visit the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut in Slough.

© Getty Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis helped at the scouts

Here, the young princess was seen getting stuck into outward bounds activities, looking right at home as she took on a round of archery to toasting marshmallows on a fire.

© getty Princess Charlotte of Wales tried her hand at archery

Charlotte's adventurous side is also known to extend to a love of family bike rides and time outside walking their cocker spaniel, Orla.

© Getty Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince Louis loved tucking into toasted marshmallows

Rachel Kelly, parenting expert, mother of five, and the author of The Gift of Teenagers, understands Charlotte's love of the great outdoors. "While all children like being outdoors because it offers them freedom and fun, this is especially true for the royals who, unique among children, are required to behave in public," she says.

"Outdoor environments provide less structured play, allowing the royal imagination to run free."

© WPA Pool Time outdoors is valuable for Princess Charlotte

Meanwhile, Swift Psychology's Child and Adolescent Therapist, Laura Gwilt, explains that outdoor play can also help young children like Charlotte regulate their feelings.

© WPA Pool The Prince and Princess of Wales spend time with their children outdoor from bike rides to dog walks

"Research consistently shows that time in nature helps reduce stress, improves attention, and supports emotional regulation. Even brief exposure to green space can lower cortisol levels and improve mood - something particularly important in childhood, when the brain is still developing the capacity to manage strong emotions," she explains.

© Getty Princess Charlotte enjoyed a kickabout outside at the Billingbear Polo Club in 2019

"For royal children, who grow up in more structured and often scrutinised environments, outdoor play can offer a sense of normality, spontaneity, and psychological freedom."

Kate's childhood passion

With Charlotte having volunteered at the Big Help Out two years ago, royal fans will no doubt wonder if, behind the scenes, Charlotte is a member of the Brownies, the youth organisation under the Girlguiding UK umbrella, or if she will become a Girl Guide.

© Getty Princess Kate loves to get outdoors

Charlotte's mother, as well as her aunt Pippa Middleton, were Brownies as children. Kate joined the 1st St Andrew's Brownies pack near her home in Pangbourne, Berkshire, when she was just eight and was involved in field trips, games, and arts and crafts activities.