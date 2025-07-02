Princess Charlotte is Wimbledon's social butterfly in royal catch-up we missed

Earlier this week, the Wimbledon championships commenced for 2025, meaning the royal box will be full of A-listers and members of the royal family for the next two weeks.
All eyes were on Princess Charlotte when she accompanied her mother, the Princess of Wales, and aunt Pippa Middleton to the 2024 final, but it is a long-forgotten moment from 2023 that saw the young royal catch up with an unexpected royal.
Attending the famous tennis championship with her parents, William and Kate, Charlotte was seen having an animated interaction with King Felipe of Spain.
The royals watched on as Carlos Alcaraz of Spain secured a victory over Novak Djokovic of Serbia, Charlotte leaning across her brother, Prince George, to speak to the Spanish monarch.
In another moment, King Felipe leant down to speak to Charlotte, her mother Kate looking on with pride in a gorgeous Roland Mouret.
Princess Charlotte's Wimbledon appearances
In 2023, the royal showed off her competitive streak from the Royal Box, cheering on the players enthusiastically as she sat in front of Wimbledon legend Annabel Croft.
Charlotte is known to have a sporty streak like her mother, who said of rugby and football in 2023: "Charlotte's playing both the sports now, and it's really good to see youngsters, particularly girls, playing these types of sports now."
Prior to taking her seat, Charlotte accompanied her parents as they fulfilled their royal duties by speaking to Mu'awwiz Anwar, who performed the men's singles final coin toss, and even had time to meet the springer spaniel police dog, Stella.
Charlotte attended Wimbledon only for the second time last year. She looked adorable in a Guess Girls navy blue chiffon polka dot dress and pink Ray Ban sunglasses.
Princess Charlotte's recent outing
Whether Charlotte will make an appearance at Wimbledon this year remains to be seen, but if she does attend, it will be her first public appearance since Trooping the Colour in June.
The royal was seen in a carriage with her mother and brothers towards Buckingham Palace before taking her place on the balcony.
She was seen wearing a sweet aqua dress with a white waistband as she coordinated with Kate, who wore a Catherine Walker coat dress in the same hue.