Princess Charlotte is Wimbledon's social butterfly in royal catch-up we missed

Earlier this week, the Wimbledon championships commenced for 2025, meaning the royal box will be full of A-listers and members of the royal family for the next two weeks.

All eyes were on Princess Charlotte when she accompanied her mother, the Princess of Wales, and aunt Pippa Middleton to the 2024 final, but it is a long-forgotten moment from 2023 that saw the young royal catch up with an unexpected royal.

Attending the famous tennis championship with her parents, William and Kate, Charlotte was seen having an animated interaction with King Felipe of Spain.

© Getty Princess Charlotte spoke with King Felipe VI of Spain

The royals watched on as Carlos Alcaraz of Spain secured a victory over Novak Djokovic of Serbia, Charlotte leaning across her brother, Prince George, to speak to the Spanish monarch.

© Getty The Princess of Wales looked on proudly

In another moment, King Felipe leant down to speak to Charlotte, her mother Kate looking on with pride in a gorgeous Roland Mouret.

Princess Charlotte's Wimbledon appearances

In 2023, the royal showed off her competitive streak from the Royal Box, cheering on the players enthusiastically as she sat in front of Wimbledon legend Annabel Croft.

© Getty Princess Charlotte was seen cheering at Wimbledon 2023

Charlotte is known to have a sporty streak like her mother, who said of rugby and football in 2023: "Charlotte's playing both the sports now, and it's really good to see youngsters, particularly girls, playing these types of sports now."

© Getty Princess Charlotte saw Mu'awwiz Anwar (centre right) who performed the men's singles final coin toss

Prior to taking her seat, Charlotte accompanied her parents as they fulfilled their royal duties by speaking to Mu'awwiz Anwar, who performed the men's singles final coin toss, and even had time to meet the springer spaniel police dog, Stella.

© Getty Princess Charlotte met springer spaniel Police Dog Stella

Charlotte attended Wimbledon only for the second time last year. She looked adorable in a Guess Girls navy blue chiffon polka dot dress and pink Ray Ban sunglasses.

Wimbledon: 5 surprising facts © AFP via Getty Images 1. A lot of tennis balls Throughout the tournaments, Wimbledon goes through over 50,000 tennis balls! After the first seven games, the balls are replaced and refrigerated to maintain bounce. 2. Strawberries and cream Tennis and strawberries are never apart throughout Wimbledon, and in fact, they only get the fruit from one supplier. Last year, Hugh Lowe Farm in Kent provided around 1.5 million strawberries over the two-week tournament. 3. Rufus the Hawk Rufus, the hawk, has been the protector of the Wimbledon courts for the past ten years. He flies above the grounds in the early AM to chase away any pigeons to maintain a pristine court condition. 4. Prize money The winners of the ladies’ and gentlemen’s singles championships will each receive £2.2 million. Additionally, the winners of every round will also receive money, ranging from £1500 for the winner of the first round of mixed doubles, up to £1.1 million for the runner-up in the final. 5. Longest match in history In June 2010, John Isner and Nicolas Mahut battled for 11 hours and 5 minutes over three days, with the longest match in professional tennis history. The match totalled 183 games, and John eventually won 70-68.

Princess Charlotte's recent outing

Whether Charlotte will make an appearance at Wimbledon this year remains to be seen, but if she does attend, it will be her first public appearance since Trooping the Colour in June.

© Anadolu via Getty Images Catherine, Princess of Wales, shares a sweet moment with her daughter, Princess Charlotte, at the Trooping the Colour 2025 parade

The royal was seen in a carriage with her mother and brothers towards Buckingham Palace before taking her place on the balcony.

© Getty Prince William, Prince Louis, Prince George, the Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte watch an RAF flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace

She was seen wearing a sweet aqua dress with a white waistband as she coordinated with Kate, who wore a Catherine Walker coat dress in the same hue.