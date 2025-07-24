Meet Hulk Hogan's 2 famous children

Hulk Hogan made a name for himself as a WWE wrestler and thanks to his popular TV series, Hogan Knows Best, which aired on VH1 from 2005 to 2007.

The reality TV show featured his then-wife Linda Hogan and their two kids, Brooke and Nick Hogan. The 12-time world champion passed away at 71 on July 24, 2025, due to suffering from cardiac arrest. Learn more about his two kids below.

Brooke Hogan, 37

Growing up, Brooke took after her athletic father and participated in gymnastics, dance, and cheerleading. After graduating from high school at the age of 16, Brooke focused on her singing career and debuted her single "Everything to Me" in 2004. She went on tour with big acts such as Hilary Duff and the Backstreet Boys.

© FilmMagic Hulk shared two children with his ex-wife Linda

Hulk was heavily featured in her documentary (Inside) Out: Hulk Hogan, Stage Dad to help promote her album, and then later on came the popular VH1 series, Hogan Knows Best.

In 2006, Brooke made her WWE debut and she was also featured as a personality in Total Nonstop Action Wrestling. Hulk Knows Best was canceled in 2007 due to some of its featured topics being controversial, however, Brooke got her own spinoff series called Brooke Knows Best.

She got engaged to former Dallas Cowboys player Phil Costa, but the two called it off from tying the knot, in 2013. Brooke eventually married NHL athlete Steve Olesky in 2022, and they share their fraternal twins Oliver and Molly.

© FilmMagic His daughter Brooke got her own spinoff series called Brooke Knows Best

Nick Hogan, 34

Hulk's son Nick was also greatly featured on Hulk Knows Best. From an early age, he grew obsessed with motorsports, and in 2006 he got a Formula D competition license.

Nick has previously gotten into trouble with the law which included getting multiple speeding tickets. In 2007, he got into a traumatic car crash, which left his friend John Graziano, who was his passenger, with brain damage.

© Getty Images His son Nick got into motorsports from an early age

Due to Nick's felony reckless driving, he served six months in jail, got probation for a few years and eventually his driver's license was suspended. In 2023, he got arrested for driving under the influence and hitting three police vehicles. He got a $1000 fine, a year of probation and had to be regularly monitored for alcohol consumption.

© Getty Images Wrestler Hulk was a 12-time world champion

Nick was with model Bre Tiesi from 2008 to 2015, and then he dated content creator Brit Manuela from 2017 to 2018. In 2019, he began dating Tana Lea and the pair got married in January 2025.

His step kids

Hulk married his third wife and yoga instructor Sky Daily in September 2023. He took on the role of being a stepfather to three, however the kids' identities have remained private.