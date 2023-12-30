Hulk Hogan's daughter Brooke secretly wed NHL star in 2022 - see the first picture

Three months after Hulk Hogan married Sky Daily, it has been reported that his daughter Brooke secretly wed NHL star Steven Olesky.

Brooke and Steven reportedly married in Florida on June 8, 2022, keeping their nuptials private for over a year. TMZ first reported the news, sharing the first look image of their intimate ceremony that saw no guests invited.

For the special day Brooke, 36, wore a stunning white gown with a scoop neck and spaghetti straps, with a classic lace overlay. She wore her blonde hair in an updo, and carried a white rose bouquet.

© Instagram/Ashley Mendenez Brooke and Steven (third right) with friends

Steven, who played for the Washington Capitals and Pittsburgh Penguins, wore a classic black suit with a black shirt. They reportedly met through mutual friends.

Brooke now lives and works in Nashville, where she is a musician and also runs her own business, BB Designs, which helps with the interior design process for AirBnb owners.

© Instagram Hulk Hogan with his now wife Sky Daily

However her relationship with her 70-year-old father has been contentious of late, and she did not attend his September wedding to Sky; it was the 70-year-old's third wedding.

The former WWE star and Sky, 45, wed at Indian Rocks Baptist Church in Clearwater, Florida, and were surrounded by few friends and family. In a video shared on Instagram. Sky – a yoga instructor – looked radiant in a resplendent white gown designed by Rue de Seine. Reports alleged that the wedding ring was worth an impressive $500,000.

Hulk – real name Terry Gene Bollea – did have his eldest son Nick in attendance; Sky's three children were also there.

In response to speculation about why Brooke did not attend, she shared a statement on social media that revealed she had "chosen to create some distance between myself and my family, and am focusing on people and things that heal my heart and align with my own personal beliefs, goals and values".