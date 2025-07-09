Meet Kevin Jonas' two adorable kids with longtime wife Danielle

Kevin Jonas is a proud 'girl dad' and shares two adorable daughters with his wife of almost 16 years, Danielle Jonas.

The Jonas Brothers singer is lucky enough that his daughters can watch their dad and uncles perform after the band reunited in February 2019.

"It's been a blessing having them come out and be a part of it," he told People in October 2021. "It's just so nice that we have the ability to have our family together."

Meet Kevin and Danielle's daughters, Alena and Valentina, below.

1/ 5 © Instagram Is Kevin Jonas married? Yes, Kevin is married and has been for quite some time. He met his wife, Danielle, on vacation in the Bahamas in May 2007, and at the time, she "didn't know who the Jonas Brothers were." Kevin proposed in July 2009 with a cushion-cut diamond ring that he helped design, and they married on December 19 that year in Long Island, New York. "We're so happy that we're finally married and we were able to share the special moment with family, friends and loved ones," they told People at the time.

2/ 5 © Instagram Alena Rose Jonas Kevin and Danielle announced they were expecting their first child on July 9, 2013. "It's true – Danielle is pregnant! Can't even imagine how excited we are," Kevin wrote on Twitter at the time. "I can't wait to share this with my best friend. I love you baby." They welcomed their daughter, Alena Rose, on February 2, 2014. "We are overjoyed at the birth of Alena Rose Jonas. She is precious!" they said in a statement. "We could not be more excited to start building our family together. We want to thank our family and friends for their love and support, and our fans for all of their well wishes." Kevin is a very hands-on 'girl dad' and often shares sweet father-daughter moments on social media, including dropping Alena off at school and taking his girls for milkshakes.

3/ 5 © Instagram Valentina Angelina Jonas Kevin and Danielle were just as "excited" when they announced they were expecting baby number two. "We are excited to share the news that we are expecting a new addition to our family this winter," they told People in April 2106. "Alena is beyond thrilled to be a big sister and we can't wait to meet the newest member of our family." They welcomed their second daughter, Valentina Angelina, on October 27, 2016. "We are so excited to welcome our new baby girl, Valentina Angelina Jonas to the world today," they announced. "She is healthy and beautiful and we couldn't be happier!" Kevin later tweeted alongside a photo of him gazing at Valentina: "Say hello to my newest love Valentina." Valentina also has a close bond with her dad and has enjoyed him taking her to get manicures and dressing up in coordinating costumes for Halloween.

4/ 5 © Getty Images Net worth Kevin revealed in July 2025 that he lost "almost all" of his money following the Jonas Brothers' split in 2013. "I've seen the beginning of the success to financial success – not knowing what money really was and understanding it – to not having [it], to losing almost all of it," he said on "The School of Greatness" podcast alongside his brothers Nick and Joe. Kevin admitted he was down to "10 percent" of his fortune after a series of bad investments. "I invested in a bunch of property and doing other things and I was building at the time. Sadly, it wasn’t the right partnership, if you know what I’m saying." He has managed to build his fortune back up after the Jonas Brothers reunited and is now worth a reported $40 million. "Thankfully for life in general, like we had a second shot and bite at the apple with the band coming back together," Kevin added. "It was kind of fortuitous in a way."