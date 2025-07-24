Skip to main contentSkip to footer
How Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell kept their 'grounded' family close while navigating unique circumstances
Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell © Jamie McCarthy

The Hollywood couple have four children between them

Hanna Fillingham
US Managing Editor
2 minutes ago
Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell are an iconic Hollywood couple, and their legacy goes way behind their acting. 

The pair have an incredibly close knit family, who always support one another both in private and in the public eye. 

What's more, the family are incredibly down-to-earth, something that has been a result of Goldie and Kurt's incredible parenting, which they have navigated all while managing their high-profile careers in the public eye, and passing down the baton to their children - and now grandchildren too. 

Goldie Hawn's granddaughter Rio has revealed she'd like to be in showbiz when she's older © WireImage
Goldie Hawn's family are incredibly close

Most recently, Goldie stepped out with her son Oliver Hudson and his family to attend the Happy Gilmore 2 premiere in New York City on July 21. 

Their bond was evident, as they laughed and joked on the red carpet while being interviewed. While it was Oliver's big moment, his pre-teen daughter Rio, 12, was the one who really stole the show, even giving her debut interview to Access Hollywood about her hopes to follow her family in the industry. 

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell attend the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California.© Getty Images
Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell have four children between them

Parenting expert Rachel FitzD, observed: "Parenting can be fabulous fun but also exhausting and fractious. One family that has been in the news a lot recently is that of Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell. The famous couple have four children (one together and three from previous relationships) and a whopping eight grandchildren and what sets this family apart is that, in spite of living their lives in the relentless spotlight, they all seems so totally grounded and at ease with each other." 

She continued: "So what are the secrets of a harmonious family life? Fundamentally we all thrive when we know what's what: when there are boundaries that are clearly set and firmly held, and in which we feel safe to express ourselves and flourish. 

Boston Russell, actors Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell and Kate Hudson attend the ceremony honoring Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell with double star ceremony on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on May 4, 2017 in Hollywood, California.© Getty Images
Goldie and Kurt have raised their family in the public eye

"Children who are brought up knowing what is expected and feel secure, loved, heard and respected, develop good self-esteem, form warm relationships and show resilience even when faced with difficult life circumstances or spend their days in the glare of publicity. 

"As Goldie and Kurt have discovered, if we can put in the hard graft with our own children, then they learn their parenting script from us and pass that down to their own children in turn and so, of course, we get to reap the benefits by having a deeper and more meaningful relationship with our grandchildren." 

goldie hawn and granddaughters rani rose and rio© Instagram
Goldie loves being a grandmother

Being a parent and grandparent is something Goldie and Kurt not only thrive at, but enjoy very much too. Goldie's oldest son Oliver recently opened up about what kind of grandparents Goldie and her long-term partner Kurt were while talking to US Weekly. 

He gushed: "My parents are amazing grandparents. We're a very tight family. We all live very close to each other. They're amazing people, amazing grandparents, amazing parents." 

Actors Oliver Hudson, Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn, Wyatt Russell and Kate Hudson with kids Ryder Robinson, Wilder Hudson, Bodhi Hudson, Rio Hudson and Bingham Bellamy © Todd Williamson
Goldie and Kurt have eight grandchildren in total

The award-winning actress herself also previously told Australian Women's Weekly: "A good family is the answer to happiness. I look at our kids and grandchildren and there's nothing in the world that could make me as proud as I am of all of them." 

"Being a grandmother is amazing, I love it. It brings incredible joy. Family is so important," she added.

