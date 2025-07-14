Goldie Hawn's granddaughter Rio Hudson, 11 is a star on the rise. The actress' son, Oliver Hudson posted a charming video on his social media page in which Rio was featured doing an impromptu dance routine to Celine Dion's popular song, "My Heart Will Go On."

Oliver was heard comedically belting out the song in a tramway, as the preteen was seen giving the performance her all. Rio enthusiastically clenched her hand from her heart, dramatically got down on one knee, and swung her arms and legs in all directions, to animate the song. Check out her moves below.

Recommended video You may also like Goldie Hawn's granddaughter is urged to step into the spotlight over new video – watch

Oliver captioned the comedic video: "We're taking this show on the road! Cities and dates to come!!" Many of Oliver's over one million followers on Instagram adored the clip.

One person commented: "This is fantastic. She's amazing!!! And looks like her Grandma Goldie." Another fan added: "Rio's got moves," and a third follower sarcastically wrote: "Oh, theatricality doesn't run in the family at ALL."

Rio is one of Goldie's eight grandchildren and the actress absolutely "loves" her busy role as a doting grandmother. She shared with Closer Weekly: "I do love being a grandmother, but I'm not the boss. I'm just the one that can deliver happiness to them, and also an ear if they need it."

© WireImage Goldie Hawn is the grandmother to eight grandchildren

Goldie recalled a sweet moment that she had with her eldest grandson Wyatt, and she expressed: "My Wyatt used to say, 'Mother, may I kiss your royal ring?' You know, because I always like these big rings."

© Getty Images Goldie loves her son Oliver Hudson's daughter Rio

She added: "I mean, they love you so much. And that's the one thing we talk about parenting. Remember that. No one will love you like your children do. And that's the most important part of your life."

© Getty Images Goldie believes it's important to cherish all her moments with her grandchildren

The grandmother of eight believes that small things like that aren't "small" at all, and that a big part of parenting is enjoying every bonding moment, especially while children are still young.

© Getty Images Goldie is aware that its vital to be present as a grandmother

The actress explained: "One day they'll be living their life. One day you're going to wonder why they didn't call you. But at one point in time, you were the queen, you were the 'it' girl. And that really is important to cherish."

Looks like the dedicated and loving grandmother loves being booked and busy with all her grandchildren, and she wouldn't have it any other way.