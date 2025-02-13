Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Goldie Hawn's son Wyatt Russell celebrates double dose of joy with wife following huge move
Wyatt Russell and Meredith Hagner hug on the red carpet

Goldie Hawn's son Wyatt Russell celebrates double dose of joy with wife amid fresh start

The Night Swim actor shares two sons with Meredith

Hannah Hargrave
US Deputy Editor
2 minutes ago
It's a magical time of year for Wyatt Russell and his wife Meredith!

The couple are counting their blessings after a difficult time for the family due to the LA wildfires. 

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's daughter-in-law posted a pair of photos on Instagram in which she was puckering up to her husband in a snowy location. 

She revealed they were ringing in Valentine's Day early, but that's not the only reason they have to celebrate.

On February 13, Wyatt and Meredith mark their son, Boone's first birthday. 

Wyatt Russell kisses his wife to celebrate Valentine's Day early© Instagram
Wyatt Russell kisses his wife to celebrate Valentine's Day early

Welcoming him into the famous family made Goldie and Kurt grandparents for the eighth time. 

Kate Hudson has three children; Ryder, Bingham and Rani, and Oliver Hudson and his wife Erinn have three kids; Bohdi, Wilder and Rio. 

Meredith Hagner and Wyatt Russell attend the Los Angeles Premiere Of Universal Pictures' "Night Swim" at Hotel Figueroa on January 03, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. © Getty Images
Meredith and Wyatt have two sons

Wyatt and Meredith announced Boone's arrival on social media with a snapshot of them cradling their newborn. 

"Boone Joseph Russell. Born Feb 13, a week before his due date," Meredith wrote beside the picture. She added: "8 pounds 3 oz of heaven. Hearts overflowing," alongside a red heart emoji. 

Meredith and Wyatt are also parents to older son Buddy, who was born in 2020. 

Wyatt Russell kisses wife Meredith Hagner as she hold their son immediately after his birth© Instagram
They welcomed Boone a year ago

While they're filled with joy, it's been a tough time for them.

During the fires, which began in Pacific Palisades on January 7, Meredith took to Instagram to update her followers on their heartbreaking situation. 

She wrote: "My little family is safe. Not sure about our house but – I'm so lucky. But man do I love our special seaside community so deeply. Heart wrenching." 

Actors Oliver Hudson, Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn, Wyatt Russell and Kate Hudson with kids Ryder Robinson, Wilder Hudson, Bodhi Hudson, Rio Hudson and Bingham Bellamy attend Annual Goldie's Love In For Kids hosted by Goldie Hawn at Ron Burkle's Green Acres Estate on May 6, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California© Todd Williamson
Wyatt with his parents and siblings Oliver and Kate

Meredith's lengthy post continued: "My husband grew up here and went to preschool on the corner. His parents live down the road. His sister lives down the road and so does his brother. It's just unfathomable. Our little pocket of bliss."

Fortunately, Kate offered them an alternative home in Palm Springs while they found their feet. 

They've since moved to Aspen, Colorado which holds a special place in Wyatt's heart as much of his life has been spent there.

Meredith Hagner posts a photo of her community affected by the Palisades fire, shared on Instagram© Instagram
Meredith and her family have moved after the wild fires destroyed their home

Meredith posted a picture from inside the expansive home featuring floor-to-ceiling window doors leading out onto a huge backyard covered in snow. 

She revealed she'll be "thrift shopping" to fill the home and making her children's playroom a priority. 

Goldie Hawn's daughter-in-law Meredith Hagner shared news of her family's "new beginnings" featuring a picture of their new house in Aspen and baby son Boone© Instagram
Their new pad is in Aspen

Goldie and Kurt still have a home in the area which they regularly visit with their kids and multiple grandchildren.

The family are incredibly close, and Wyatt previously spoke about their upbringing and how their parents kept them grounded and instilled hard working values. 

Wyatt Russell's wife Meredith Hagner poses with son Boone in her arms and son Buddy standing in front © Instagram
They've relocated their little family

"There was an appreciation: 'You've been afforded the opportunity to have all these great things, don't blow it,'" he told Interview Magazine. 

"It wasn't just pressure to not blow it, it was, 'As a human being, understand the position you're in and appreciate these things.' That's what my parents drilled into us as kids, a true appreciation of what you have."

