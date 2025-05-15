Goldie Hawn's blonde haired grandchildren steal the show in brand new family photo

Goldie Hawn's grandchildren are her world, and the Hollywood star loves nothing more than spending time with them.

The actress has a total of eight grandchildren between her three children, and her youngest two - Buddy, three, and Boone, one - recently made a rare appearance on social media, much to the delight of fans.

Buddy and Boone are the two sons of Wyatt Russell and his wife Meredith Hagner, and featured in an adorable snapshot with their famous mom to mark Mother's Day.

© Instagram Goldie Hawn's grandsons Buddy and Boone looked adorable in a new family photo with their mom Meredith Hagner

Meredith shared a photo of herself with her arm wrapped around Buddy while holding baby Boone. Both boys have inherited their parents' - and grandmother's - blonde hair too!

In the caption, Meredith wrote: "Getting to guide these sweet souls for a little while is like being invited to the party of my dreams.

Goldie with son Wyatt Russell and his wife Meredith

"No words to describe how happy being mama makes me. thank you thank you to the winds that brought me here."

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "I bet your little ones are so cute!" while another wrote: "Adorable." A third simply responded to the picture with a love heart eye emoji.

© Steve Granitz Goldie and Kurt Russell with their chidren and grandchildren

Like many celebrities who have young children, Wyatt and Meredith have chosen to protect their sons' privacy by covering their faces in any photos they share online.

Meredith spoke fondly of Kurt and Goldie during an interview with US Weekly back in 2024, telling the publication: "Oh they're the best. They're just, like, the greatest people, greatest grandparents."

© Instagram Wyatt Russell with wife Meredith Hagner after birth of their son Boone

The actress went on to say: "They live down the road from us, so my son is like — that's their second home. They'll have a cookie jar that's always full, and my son knows where it is, and they have a toy box that is always brimming with toys."

She added that despite their global fame, Goldie and Kurt are incredibly down-to-earth. "The thing that always struck me about meeting them is just how normal they are, like you forget within five seconds [how famous they are]," she shared.

© Getty Images Wyatt and Meredith love being parents

Wyatt, meanwhile, opened up about fatherhood while talking to Entertainment Weekly, shortly after his oldest son Buddy's arrival.

He said: "Starting with my brother's or my sister's first child, they're Gogo and Gogi. My dad, his wine that he makes is called Gogi because his nickname in life was Gogi, and my mom's nickname in life was Gogo. So those are what the kids call 'em."

© Getty Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell are very proud of their family

Goldie and Kurt adore being grandparents and the former previously gave a rare insight into her family life away from the spotlight during an interview with Australian Women's Weekly.

The First Wives Club actress said: "A good family is the answer to happiness. I look at our kids and grandchildren and there's nothing in the world that could make me as proud as I am of all of them."