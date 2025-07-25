Meet Steve Jobs' multi-billionaire wife and 4 kids, including the daughter he denied was his

Steve and Laurene tied the knot on March 18, 1991, and were married for 20 years until his death on October 5, 2011.

They met while he was giving a lecture at Stanford Graduate School of Business, where she was an M.B.A. student at the time.

"I was in the parking lot, with the key in the car, and I thought to myself, 'If this is my last night on earth, would I rather spend it at a business meeting, or with this woman?'" Steve said in Steve Jobs: The Man Who Thought Different: A Biography.

"I ran across the parking lot, asked her if she'd have dinner with me. She said yes, we walked into town, and we've been together ever since."

In 2004, Laurene founded the Emerson Collective, a company that invests in education, the environment, and immigration reform.

"We work with domain experts with a breadth of experiences, insights and relationships, and we use a range of tools, like philanthropy, investing, convening and storytelling to build broad coalitions," she wrote on the company's website.

According to Forbes, Laurene is worth $14.7 billion. The majority of her wealth was inherited from her late husband and includes shares in Apple and The Walt Disney Company. She is also a minority stakeholder in Monumental Sports, parent company of the Wizards (NBA), Capitals (NHL), and Mystics (WNBA).

Laurene may be a multi-billionaire, but she doesn't believe in keeping her wealth to herself. "It's not right for individuals to accumulate a massive amount of wealth that's equivalent to millions and millions of other people combined... I inherited my wealth from my husband, who didn't care about the accumulation of wealth," she told The New York Times.