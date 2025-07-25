Meet Steve Jobs' multi-billionaire wife and 4 kids, including the daughter he denied was his

Steve Jobs left behind a wife and four children when he died in 2011 after a prolonged battle with a rare form of pancreatic neuroendocrine cancer.
The late Apple co-founder had a regretful start to fatherhood after claiming his first daughter, Lisa, was not his child.
He went on to welcome three children, Reed, Erin, and Eve, with his wife of two decades, Laurene Powell.
Laurene Powell Jobs
Steve and Laurene tied the knot on March 18, 1991, and were married for 20 years until his death on October 5, 2011.
They met while he was giving a lecture at Stanford Graduate School of Business, where she was an M.B.A. student at the time.
"I was in the parking lot, with the key in the car, and I thought to myself, 'If this is my last night on earth, would I rather spend it at a business meeting, or with this woman?'" Steve said in Steve Jobs: The Man Who Thought Different: A Biography.
"I ran across the parking lot, asked her if she'd have dinner with me. She said yes, we walked into town, and we've been together ever since."
In 2004, Laurene founded the Emerson Collective, a company that invests in education, the environment, and immigration reform.
"We work with domain experts with a breadth of experiences, insights and relationships, and we use a range of tools, like philanthropy, investing, convening and storytelling to build broad coalitions," she wrote on the company's website.
According to Forbes, Laurene is worth $14.7 billion. The majority of her wealth was inherited from her late husband and includes shares in Apple and The Walt Disney Company. She is also a minority stakeholder in Monumental Sports, parent company of the Wizards (NBA), Capitals (NHL), and Mystics (WNBA).
Laurene may be a multi-billionaire, but she doesn't believe in keeping her wealth to herself. "It's not right for individuals to accumulate a massive amount of wealth that's equivalent to millions and millions of other people combined... I inherited my wealth from my husband, who didn't care about the accumulation of wealth," she told The New York Times.
Lisa Brennan-Jobs
Lisa Brennan-Jobs, 47, is Steve's child with Chrisann Brennan, with whom he was in an on-and-off relationship for years. They welcomed her on May 17, 1978, when they were both 23 years old; however, Steve denied that Lisa was his daughter.
According to her 2018 memoir Small Fry, Steve arrived days after her birth, claiming: "It's not my kid." Steve stated in court papers that he was "sterile and infertile, and as a result thereof, did not have the physical capacity to procreate a child".
In 1980, a DNA test proved that Lisa was Steve's child, and a court ordered him to pay minimal child support and medical insurance for her until she was 18.
Steve later expressed regret over his treatment of Lisa, saying in 2011: "I've done a lot of things I'm not proud of, such as getting my girlfriend pregnant when I was 23 and the way I handled that."
Steve's family disagreed with Lisa's account of her childhood, telling The New York Times: "Lisa is part of our family, so it was with sadness that we read her book, which differs dramatically from our memories of those times."
Lisa lives in Manhattan with her husband, Bill, a software designer, and their son. She moved to New York after graduating from Harvard in 2000 to pursue writing and has written for Vogue, O, The Oprah Magazine, and more.
Reed Jobs
Reed is Steve's only son, whom he welcomed with his wife, Laurene, on September 22, 1991.
The 33-year-old is now the managing director of Emerson Collective, the organization founded by his mother in 2004, after graduating from Stanford University in 2014 with an honors degree in history and international security. He also holds a master's degree.
Erin Siena Jobs
Erin is Steve and Laurene's second child, and the most private of the four. She was born on August 19, 1995, and has been described as "quiet" and "introspective".
Author Walter Isaacson, who penned Steve's 2011 authorized biography, Steve Jobs, wrote that she has "a personal sensitivity more mature than her father's".
Speaking to Walter for the biography, Erin said of her dad: "He does his best to be both a father and the CEO of Apple, and he juggles those pretty well. Sometimes I wish I had more of his attention, but I know the work he's doing is very important and I think it's really cool, so I'm fine. I don't really need more attention."
Eve Jobs
Eve was born on July 9, 1998, and will soon be a married woman as she is set to tie the knot with Olympic equestrian gold-medallist Harry Charles on July 26, 2025.
The youngest Jobs child is also an accomplished equestrian and in 2019, she was ranked fifth on the list of top 1,000 riders under 25 around the world, according to Horse Sport.
The Stanford University graduate made her debut as a model in December 2020, starring in Glossier's holiday ad campaign. She made her Paris Fashion Week debut in September 2021, walking for Coperni, and signed with DNA Model Management in March 2022.