Beyoncé's daughter Rumi Love receives special message from her family as tour comes to an end

Beyoncé's family are enjoying some well-deserved downtime following the final Cowboy Carter show, which took place in Las Vegas on July 26.

The tour was well and truly a family affair, with Queen Bey's two daughters, Blue Ivy, 13, and Rumi Love, eight, taking part each night - becoming stars in their own rights as a result.

In the countdown towards the end of the tour, Beyoncé's mom, Tina Knowles, took to Instagram to pay tribute to her family members, in particular Rumi - who had made her debut on stage during the tour.

© via PictureGroup/Shutterstock Beyoncé's daughter Rumi made her tour debut during Cowboy Carter

Tina shared footage of Rumi during the first night in Las Vegas, dressed in an adorable cow print outfit that twinned with her mom, as she came out to perform during her song, "Protector".

"My Rumi Love," Tina wrote in the caption, alongside a series of love heart emojis.

During a previous show, Beyoncé also referred to her daughter as Rumi Love, seemingly confirming her adorable middle name or possibly nickname.

It's safe to say that Rumi has enjoyed every moment on the tour, and has been incredibly animated with her freestyle dance moves and interaction with the crowds.

Rumi Carter with Beyoncé on stage

The little girl has been wanting to join her mom and older sister ever since the Renaissance tour. Tina previously revealed during the New York leg of her Matriarch book tour that her granddaughter had the sweetest response when asked about how it feels being cheered on stage.

She said that Rumi had replied: "It feels powerful."

The Matriarch author - who was in the crowds every night supporting her daughter and grandchildren, usually alongside a famous guest - also recently re-posted a clip of the eight-year-old from night four of the tour, where Rumi was seen strutting out onto the stage in a confident manner.

© Beyoncé/Instagram Rumi with her mom and big sister

She wrote: "She said, 'Oh, we walkin'? Say less. It’s giving big sis energy in training. "The way she watches Blue and mirrors her every move… you can tell she's taking notes. "She doesn't just want to join the legacy…she wants to SLAY it too!

"Rumi said on last tour that she was ready to hit the stage. She learned choreography and was ready. I'm so happy to see her on stage with her mommy and her sister.. she really did straight out there.

"One day she's gonna cut loose and walk down the runway one day you watch!! Rumi is also a great songwriter already! She will be a force to be reckoned with, just wait!"

© Instagram Tina Carter attended every Cowboy Carter show

Rumi's twin brother, Sir, wasn't involved in the tour, with Tina previously revealing that he was a lot more reserved than his sisters.

However, he did appear each night in a sweet photo montage that played just after "Protector", and featured pictures of Rumi and Sir as babies, as well as family snapshots featuring Blue, Beyoncé and Jay-Z too.