Eric Christian Olsen's wife shares new look at 4th baby in 'wild' family update

It's an extra special time for Eric Christian Olsen and his family.

The former NCIS: Los Angeles alum and his wife Sarah Wright are deep in the newborn bubble, after welcoming their fourth child, daughter Ocean Rain, last month.

The couple, who met on the set of Fox sitcom The Loop and have been married since 2012, are also parents to son Wyatt, 11, and daughters Esme, eight, and Winter, four.

© Instagram Sarah shared a slew of cozy photos

This week, Sarah took to Instagram to announce a new episode of her The Mother Daze podcast, dedicated to "the wild, sweaty, beautiful mess that is postpartum."

She first shared an adorable photo of little Ocean Rain cradled on her, fast asleep, followed by a snap of one of her daughters twirling around in the sunlight.

The doting mom also included a photo of Ocean nestled on a baby carrier on her chest, and more pics of the newborn sleeping on her, and fresh out of the bath.

© Instagram The actress opened up about the postpartum phase

Teasing what fans can expect from the new podcast episode, she wrote in her caption: "We're chatting about real-deal community care (bring it on!), baby sprinkles, what's actually worth buying for your newborn, and the so-called 'must-haves' that end up buried in the back of a drawer."

She continued: "We're getting into the nitty gritty; hormone rollercoasters, night sweats, chafing, bodily odors and aaaaall the comments about our bodies, both pregnant and postpartum."

© Instagram Little Ocean was born in June

"We also talk about 'the slow down' and how to honour the magic of the first 40 days. Those sacred weeks of rest, healing, and soft landings. Also we get cute baby Ocean noises at the start too swooooooon," she concluded, and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it. "I just LOVE her name, Sarah!! It's spectacular," one wrote, as others followed suit with: "Ocean is so cute. Good job mama," and: "So precious," as well as: "So cute and beautiful."

When Sarah announced that her and Eric's fourth baby had finally arrived, she wrote on Instagram: "She’s here!! Ocean Rain Olsen born 6/17 12:37am – 11 pounds 4 ounces," and included photos of herself holding her baby girl, embracing her husband at the hospital, and a heartwarming snap of Ocean cozied up in her own monogrammed blanket.

© Instagram Eric and Sarah are based in California

"Grateful beyond words for our amazing team that helped us get her here safely during an incredibly complex birth," she added. "Cannot wait to share all the details of this day."

She also revealed that she was supported through the entire birth by her friend and fellow actress Nikki Reed, who shares two children with husband Ian Somerhalder. "Photos 2 and 3 by @nikkireed who stayed with us all night to document this day."