NCIS alum Eric Christian Olsen welcomes 4th child after 'complex birth' — unique name revealed
Eric Christian Olsen and Sarah Wright attend the Environmental Media Association Awards Gala on October 08, 2022 in Los Angeles, California© Getty Images

The NCIS: Los Angeles star and Matlock producer shares his four children with wife Sarah Wright Olsen

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Congratulations are in order for Eric Christian Olsen and Sarah Wright Olsen, who have officially become parents for a fourth time with the arrival of their newborn.

The NCIS alum, 48, and his actress and podcast host wife, 41, announced in February that they would be expecting their fourth child. They're already parents to son Wyatt, 11, and daughters Esme, eight, and Winter, four.

The couple shared news of the birth on social media with a first set of photos of their daughter, named Ocean Rain Olsen, born on June 17.

Sarah Wright Olsen holds her newborn baby girl, Ocean Rain Olsen, in a photo shared on Instagram© Instagram
Sarah Wright Olsen holding their newborn baby daughter

"She’s here!! Ocean Rain Olsen born 6/17 12:37am – 11 pounds 4 ounces," Sarah captioned the post, which included photos of herself holding her baby girl, embracing her husband at the hospital, and a heart-melting shot of Ocean cozied up in her own monogrammed blanket.

"Grateful beyond words for our amazing team that helped us get her here safely during an incredibly complex birth," she added. "Cannot wait to share all the details of this day."

Sarah Wright Olsen and Eric Christian Olsen holds their newborn baby girl, Ocean Rain Olsen, in a photo shared on Instagram© Instagram
Eric and Sarah's baby arrived happy and healthy on June 17

Sarah even revealed that she was supported through the entire birth by her friend and fellow actress Nikki Reed, who shares two children with husband Ian Somerhalder. "Photos 2 and 3 by @nikkireed who stayed with us all night to document this day."

Sarah last shared an update on her pregnancy journey with a photo of Eric and herself at the beach the day before Father's Day, sporting her growing bump, saying she was already 41 weeks along.

Sarah Wright Olsen and Eric Christian Olsen's newborn baby girl, Ocean Rain Olsen, lays in bed in a blanket with her monogram, in a photo shared on Instagram© Instagram
The newborn was named Ocean Rain Olsen

More to come…

