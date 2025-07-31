Meet Tony Curtis' six kids over six marriages, including daughter Jamie Lee Curtis

Recognized as one of the most notable dramatic and comedic actors of his time, Tony Curtis' performances remain some of the defining turns in Hollywood to this day.

The actor is best remembered for his searing turns in dramas like The Defiant Ones (1958), historical epics like Spartacus (1960), and timeless comedies like Some Like It Hot (1959).

However, his legacy isn't just the result of his own work, but also that of his six children. Tony was married six times throughout his lifetime, and welcomed children over the course of three of them.

Meet the screen icon's six kids below, including his Oscar-winning daughter Jamie Lee Curtis…

© Getty Images Kelly Curtis, 69 Kelly Curtis, the oldest of Tony's six kids, was born in June 1956, the first of his two daughters with actress Janet Leigh. The couple were married from 1951-1962. Kelly is an actress as well, making her first onscreen appearance at the age of two in The Vikings, starring her parents. Her other most notable credits include Magic Sticks (1987) and The Devil's Daughter (1991). After graduating with a degree in business, she briefly worked as a stockbroker, before working with her younger sister Jamie as a production assistant on Freaky Friday (2003), Christmas with the Kranks (2004), and You Again (2010). She has been married to Scott Morfee since 1989.

© The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Jamie Lee Curtis, 66 Jamie Lee Curtis is the second of Tony and Janet's two daughters, who established herself as a star in her own right and a scream queen in 1978 when she appeared as Laurie Strode in Halloween. She is currently one of the most renowned and bankable stars working in Hollywood. Her most notable credits include Trading Places (1983), A Fish Called Wanda (1988), True Lies (1994), Freaky Friday (2003), Knives Out (2019), and Everything Everywhere All At Once (2022), which won her an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress. Since 1984, she has been married to actor and writer Christopher Guest and they share two children.

© Getty Images Alexandra Curtis, 61 Alexandra Curtis, born in July 1964, is the oldest of Tony's two daughters with his second wife, Christine Kaufmann, an actress he was married to from 1963-68. Like her two older half-sisters and her parents, Alexandra found brief success as an actress too. She boasts a few credits from the '80s, including a film in 1982 titled The Gold of Love with her mom and younger sister. She has since retreated from the spotlight, only making a handful of public appearances in her father's honor, the last being in 2005.

© Getty Images Allegra Curtis, 59 Allegra Curtis, born in July 1966, is the second of Tony and Christine's daughters, an actress and businesswoman who has worked in both American and German projects (the latter thanks to her German mother). Some of her credits include the films Das Gold der Liebe (1983) Flashback (2000) and the German TV series Ich bin ein Star – Holt mich hier raus! (2013). After her mother's death in 2017, she announced she would take over her cosmetics line. She has a son, 22-year-old Raphael, who appeared on the show Claim to Fame.

© Getty Images Benjamin Curtis, 52 Benjamin Curtis, born in May 1973, is the youngest of Tony's six kids, welcomed with his third wife Leslie Allen, to whom he was married from 1968-1982. Benjamin did not pursue acting like his other siblings, and was raised primarily by his mother following his parents' divorce. He eventually moved to Maine, where he now works as a bar manager and design consultant specializing in custom bars. He also has a partner and three sons, and told The Courier-Gazette last year: "I had very good years with my father, that none of my sisters had. He wasn't a good father, that was obvious, especially to his daughters. They wanted a real father."

© Getty Images Nicholas Curtis, 1970-1994 Nicholas Curtis, born on New Year's Eve 1970, was Tony's first son, who he welcomed with Leslie. He was a musician living in Massachusetts, but tragically passed away at the age of 23 in 1994 after a heroin overdose, which his older half-sister Jamie Lee opened up about on MSNBC's Morning Joe. "He was clean and sober, and he went out and used one time and died from an overdose," she explained. "He is one of millions and millions of people whose lives have been extinguished because of addiction." Benjamin named his oldest son after his late older brother.

© Getty Images Tony's other marriages In 1984, following his divorce from Leslie, Tony married Andrea Savio. That union was short-lived, and they divorced in 1992. The following year, he tied the knot with Lisa Deutsch, although that marriage ended in just a year, separating in 1994. In 1993, he met Jill Vandenberg, who was 45 years his junior, and they tied the knot in 1998. His marriage to Jill was his second longest (after the 14 years he spent with Leslie), with the pair remaining married until Tony's death in 2010.