Gwen Stefani and ex Gavin Rossdale's son puts out urgent plea to fans online

Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale's three sons are already starting to display the same talents as their famous parents, especially their two oldest.

Gwen, 55, and Gavin, 59, were married from 2002 to 2016, and both have since moved on. The latter went public with singer Xhoana Xheneti last year, while Gwen has been married to country music star Blake Shelton since 2021.

During their marriage, they welcomed sons Kingston, 19, Zuma, 16, and Apollo, 11, with the older two since making their stage debuts as musicians at Blake's bar Ole Red.

Kingston put out a call for a drummer and bassist in the LA area to help him with music

Kingston, who has a public social media presence, shared his intent to follow in his parents' footsteps even further by working on more music independently.

For the same, the teen put out a request to his over 24,000 followers on Instagram, writing: "Looking for bassist and drummer LA area, DM me," which he added to his bio as well and included a siren emoji to emphasize its urgency.

Kingston, like his parents, is a rock aficionado, especially displaying an affinity for bands like Smashing Pumpkins, although to Gavin's dismay, not as much his own.

Gwen's three sons have found a loving alternate father figure in Blake

"It's so close to [my music] – I wish he were really deeply into me but he's not," the Bush frontman quipped previously to Us Weekly. "He's into the Pumpkins, which is great. They're an incredible band. We love Billy [Corgan], we love the Deftones, and it's so fun – walking past his room, and he's playing a Deftones riff."

Zuma, on the other hand, is more of a blues and country fan, just like his stepdad Blake. He's also performed with the "Austin" singer a few times now and, like his older brother, made his stage debut at Ole Red beside Blake.

The singer recently spoke with TODAY ahead of hosting the 100th anniversary of the Grand Ole Opry and toyed around with the idea of a family band of sorts with him, Gwen and the boys.

The No Doubt frontwoman shares her sons with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale

"That would be a lot of fun. I know that that would be Gwen's dream come true is to have, like, a family band or something like that," he said, but also confessed that recording with his wife alone was good enough. "I don't feel like I want to make a record without a duet with Gwen on it anymore. She's my favorite person to sing with."

Gavin, on the other hand, couldn't resist joking to Us about Zuma's growing "relationship" with country music and why it was becoming a "worry," adding: "I have gallows' humor because I'm English."

Zuma is a country music fan, performing alongside his stepdad Blake on multiple occasions

"So, when you get Tammy Wynette, Patsy Cline, Johnny Cash – of course – Merle Haggard, it's a whole different thing. It's when you get the [country] on the radio. Nowadays, it's much more homogenized, that country sound. So, I was worried, but [Zuma] loves Zach Bryan."

"It's really good, so I've been listening to it," he continued, saying he'd specifically been "really been connecting to [Zach Bryan] lyrics."