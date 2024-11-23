Jamie Lee Curtis celebrates 66th birthday with sweet gesture from husband Christopher Guest

Jamie Lee Curtis celebrated her 66th birthday in the sweetest way this year: with an early morning wake-up call and a beautiful cake courtesy of her husband, Christopher Guest.

The acting legend posted a photo of the cake, which read "Happy Birthday JLC!" to Instagram, alongside a gushing caption about her "perfect" birthday.

"Perfect birthday wake up," she wrote below the picture. "3:45. Warm, quiet house. Soft pup. Sleeping husband. Connecting to my world."

She continued: "He wakes up and brings up a birthday cake. Dive down into it with two small champagne flutes. Blow candle."

Jamie Lee then continued with a poem by Marge Piercy called To Be Of Use.

It was clear that the Halloween actress and her husband had tucked into the cake he had made for her.

Jamie Lee received the sweet present from her husband Christopher

The couple began dating in 1984 and married in the same year; their 40th wedding anniversary is fast approaching, with December 18 being their special day.

The scream queen is well-prepared to turn 66 and revealed on the Today show in January how excited she is to age.

"Sixty-five is a moment of reflection and excitement," she said at the time. "So, for me, I feel more excited, more turned on creatively. I have a new book. I'm heading to go make a movie. I got to be in a TV show. I'm having a creative time."

The actress shares two daughters with her husband

"I'm much less hard on myself," she continued. "I'm very much in acceptance of what I look like and I own what I think and feel. And that, to me, is what maturity is."

Age is just a number for the mother of two; she won her first Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress in 2023 for her turn in Everything Everywhere All At Once and will star opposite Pamela Anderson in the upcoming drama The Last Showgirl.

The film, which drops on January 10 in the US, follows "a seasoned showgirl [who] must plan for her future when her show abruptly closes after a 30-year run", according to the synopsis.

Jamie looks unrecognizable in her latest role on The Last Showgirl

Jamie Lee, who plays Annette, a seasoned cocktail waitress and close friend of Pamela's character in the film, revealed how important the project was for her.

"It's the first time I ever read a good script," she said at a Q&A at the Toronto International Film Festival. "I never had a script given to me that was coherent. So I was like, 'I'm the only one who can do this.'"

"I've never felt that strongly about something... After that, I thought, 'You know what? I have nothing to lose. I'm just going to do it. Just be it.'" She added that she had been "getting ready my whole life for this role".

Jamie Lee stars alongside Pamela Anderson, Kiernan Shipka, Brenda Song, and Billie Lourd in the film

The 66-year-old felt that everyone could connect deeply with her character and life experiences. "You know who Annette is — every single one of you knows an Annette," she told the crowd at the film festival.

"It's a movie about dreams and going after your dreams but of course, the dreams become a really harsh [expletive] reality. And for women, it's a really harsh reality that men don't have as much."