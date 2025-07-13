Pink's son, 8, becomes her twin after new makeover with dad Carey Hart — see photo

Pink and Carey Hart's two kids, 14-year-old daughter Willow and eight-year-old son Jameson, are truly turning into reflections of their famous parents.

On the one hand, both have shown talent as musicians, with Willow's singing and Jameson's drumming, and on the other, both are also adventure seekers and have an aptitude for sport.

Carey, 49, took to social media to document some father-son bonding time that showcased much of the same, including a snapshot of their golf game earlier in the week, with Jameson captured teeing up for a big drive.

He then showcased the second part of the day, which involved taking his son to the barber's for an update to his cut. Earlier this year, the eight-year-old chopped off his long blonde locks in favor of a shorter blonde sideswept look, and now has a bit more taken off the sides.

"Golf and barber shop w/ my lil dude today. Tomorrow, motorcycle road trip! See everyone at Laguna Seca," Carey captioned the post, which quickly had several fans noticing how much Jameson began to resemble his mom, 45, with his subtle new cut, especially rocking her iconic pixie.

"Little pink," one fan commented, with another saying: "He looks just like his mama," and a third adding: "So grown up and @pink definitely cloned herself!" Others left responses to the tune of: "Growing up quickly! Handsome boy," plus: "I can not! Wasn't he just a toddler."

During a conversation with the Los Angeles Times in 2023, the "What About Us" singer spoke candidly about receiving comments from people about her traditionally masculine hairstyle, contrasting it with Jameson's experiences with long hair and using it as a moment of empowerment.

"He's like, 'Mom, everyone calls me a girl,' and I'm like, 'That's because you have long hair, buddy, and people are still hung up on these really old-fashioned societal norms'," she remembered.

"I told him people call me 'sir' all the time, especially from behind and especially at airports. And he looked at me and was like, 'Really?' I said, 'Yeah. I don't care. Call me 'sir,' call me whatever, just stay out of my way.' He liked that. And now he gets called a girl and he just looks at me and winks."

Carey previously spoke with Fatherly about giving his kids the same experiences he'd had, especially when it came to things other parents would consider "risky" like adventure sports and even shooting.

"I got my kids on dirt bikes and bicycles," he shared. "People are taking so much away from their children by coddling them. I don't want to rob them of the amazing experiences I've had because of what people may think or say."

"I've been teaching my daughter to shoot guns since she was three years old. I want to instill that power in her. I love exposing my kids to things. I let them try it at a young age," Carey continued. "The things I do today are the same things I did as a teen. I get dirty in my garage building bikes. Having kids has made it more fun."