Who are Jamie Lee Curtis' famous Hollywood parents who influenced her career? The Everything Everywhere All At Once star is the daughter of film royalty

Jamie Lee Curtis was only too happy to indulge in the conversation of nepotism surrounding current stars, going so far as to address it at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday night, where she looked incredible.

After winning the Best Actress in a Supporting Role prize for Everything Everywhere All At Once, during her speech, she deemed herself a "Nepo Baby".

Despite having been championed for her strong work over her decades in the business, the actress was certainly motivated by her parents' influence in Hollywood. Just who are her famous parents?

Jamie Lee is the daughter of actors Janet Leigh and Tony Curtis, born to them in 1958, their second child after sister Kelly, born 1956.

The two stars divorced in 1962, with Jamie having limited contact with her father from then on and mostly being raised by her mother and stepfather.

For those unaware, Janet was considered one of the original "scream queens," thanks to her legendary turn as Marion Crane in Alfred Hitchcock's Psycho (1960), which earned her a Golden Globe and an Oscar nod, foreshadowing her daughter's own scream queen status in the Halloween franchise.

Jamie has been open about her relationship with her famous parents

She has also starred in several other big-budget projects such as The Manchurian Candidate and Bye Bye Birdie during the Golden Age of Hollywood, with others including Little Women and Holiday Affair.

Tony, on the other hand, was a leading dramatic actor during the period, earning his own Academy Award nomination for 1958's The Defiant Ones, while also giving a comedic tour-de-force in 1959's revered Some Like It Hot.

Jamie has been open about the privileges afforded to her thanks to the work of her parents, although has also spoken of her disdain for the "nepotism" label.

On Instagram, she'd written back in December: "The current conversation about nepo babies is just designed to try to diminish and denigrate and hurt," although she has since embraced the jokes coming out of it.

The actress was one of the big winners at the recent SAG Awards

In Vanity Fair's Little Gold Men podcast, Jamie stated: "[My parents'] fame and success was always – to me, their stardom at the time was so ginormous that even though I've had fantastic success, I never thought I would reach their level."

