Emotional Kelly Osbourne fights back tears at dad Ozzy's funeral – heartbreaking photos

Kelly Osbourne fought back tears as she joined her family during a procession through the streets of Birmingham in honor of her late dad, Ozzy Osbourne, on Wednesday.

The daughter of the Black Sabbath frontman shielded her eyes behind sunglasses and kept her head down as she held onto her mother, Sharon, who was visibly distraught in her first sighting since her husband's death on July 22.

The emotion eventually became too much for Kelly, and she burst into tears, at one point being comforted by her brother, Jack.

Funeral procession

The hearse carrying Ozzy's coffin passed the star's childhood home in Lodge Road, Aston, at about 12.45 pm on Wednesday on its route into Birmingham city centre.

© Getty Images Sharon was comforted by her children

Flowers have been placed outside the terraced property, close to Villa Park, while the owners of the house have put up a picture of the late rocker in the front bay window.

The Jaguar hearse and six Mercedes funeral cars, accompanied by police motorcycle riders and a police car, drove slowly along the street on Lodge Road, watched by a handful of fans and the current owner of the house.

The procession then made its way down Broad Street before stopping at the Black Sabbath bench, where thousands of tributes, balloons, and flowers have been left.

© BBC Kelly fought back tears

Three days after Ozzy's death, Kelly broke her silence, sharing a brief but poignant message on her Instagram Stories, writing: "I feel unhappy I am so sad. I lost the best friend I ever had."

Ozzy "was with his family and surrounded by love" when he passed away at the age of 76.

Ozzy's funeral wishes

After his death, an old interview resurfaced of him discussing his wishes for his funeral, admitting that he didn't want it to be a "mope-fest" but a "celebration".

© Getty Images The emotion eventually got to Kelly

"There'll be no harping on the bad times," he told The Times back in 2011.

"It's worth remembering that a lot of people see nothing but misery their whole lives, so by any measure, most of us in this country – especially rock stars like me – are very lucky."

He added: "That's why I don't want my funeral to be sad, I want it to be a time to say 'thanks.'"

© Getty Images The hearse carrying Ozzy's coffin featured a floral wreath spelling out his name.

When asked if he had considered the type of music that would be played, he said it didn't care as long as it made his loved ones "happy".

"I honestly don't care what they play at my funeral; they can put on a medley of Justin Bieber, Susan Boyle and We Are the Diddymen if it makes 'em happy – but I do want to make sure it’s a celebration, not a mope-fest," he explained.

Ozzy's death

Ozzy's family announced his death in a personal statement that read: "It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning.

© BBC The family took in the tributes to Ozzy

"He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time."

Ozzy's death came just weeks after he delivered one final, triumphant performance at Villa Park Stadium in Birmingham, England, the city where his journey began.