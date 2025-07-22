The last video Kelly Osbourne shared of 'best friend' Ozzy Osbourne — how it showed his true personality

The world of entertainment is reeling from the passing of Ozzy Osbourne at the age of 76 after a long battle with Parkinson's disease.

The Black Sabbath frontman was considered one of the most legendary rockers, called the "Prince of Darkness," and delivered his farewell show with the band's original lineup just two weeks ago in the United Kingdom.

That last show also captured one of his last emotional memories with his family, courtesy of a video from his daughter Kelly Osbourne. Watch it below…

WATCH: Kelly Osbourne gets engaged in front of her family, dad Ozzy reacts

Fans at the time were left in hysterics by the clip because of patriarch Ozzy's surprising response to Sid Wilson getting down on one knee, just blurting out: "[Expletive], you're not marrying my daughter."

The moment was quickly laughed off by the entire group, with a shocked Kelly eventually recovering enough to take in the moment she got engaged to the Slipknot musician and the father of her son.

Kelly, 40, recently spoke with HELLO! about spending the duration of her pregnancy in 2021-22 with her parents, especially getting the opportunity to spend time with and bond with her father while he was ailing.

© Getty Images The Black Sabbath frontman was 76 at the time of his death

Of the time she was first expecting Sidney, she said: "I didn't leave the house for nine months because I didn't want what happened to Jessica Simpson to happen to me," referring to how Jessica was plagued with negative publicity surrounding her weight and body.

"I thought it was so evil. So I just hung out with my dad for nine months, and it was great. I did hide from the world because of that." She relished being able to simply spend time with her father.

© Getty Images Ozzy and Sharon were married from 1982 until his 2025 passing

"Honestly, he was amazing. He used to say, 'You look like a house,'" she joked. "My mum had to tell him to stop saying how big I was. I was 220lbs and on my small frame, I literally couldn't walk through a doorway. I had gestational diabetes and was so over being pregnant by the time it was done."

"My dad is not the way he used to be, since the Parkinson's and surgeries and everything that happened," Kelly said at the time, touching on his health battle. "So I dedicate my life to spending as much time with him as I possibly can. He's also, like, my best friend."

© Getty Images He and Sharon welcomed daughters Aimee and Kelly, plus son Jack

She looked forward to her own future as well, saying: "I've had about three offers to do a reality show based on me, which I'm seriously thinking about doing."

© Getty Images "I dedicate my life to spending as much time with him as I possibly can. He's also, like, my best friend."

"I feel like I'm ready to do reality again. I know how to handle myself, I know what comes along with it and I know that the more honest you are, the less people have on you. I want to make my mark on the world. I've been Ozzy's daughter for a very long time, and now it's time for me to do what I want to do."