New mobile game Talking Tom & Friends: World makes perfect summer entertainment for kids

Everyone’s favourite mobile gaming star, Talking Tom, is back on screens in a whole new way.

Talking Tom & Friends: World is the latest game by Outfit7 (the makers of the hugely popular Talking Tom & Friends universe) that parents will be happy to play with their kids, or let them pay on their own.

The game has been designed specifically with children in mind, offering safe and fun digital exploration that mums and dads can feel good about.

This latest title brings together Talking Tom and the rest of the Talking Tom & Friends characters, as well as a range of new personalities in a vibrant, child-appropriate world.

From the moment kids step into the game, they will discover interactive scenes, fun animations and the chance to customise their very own avatar.

Talking Tom & Friends: World, at a glance First Talking Tom & Friends game designed specifically with children in mind

Free to download and comes ad-free, with in-app purchases available

Across 17 scenes, kids can cook, conduct science experiments and redecorate their avatar's home

Features Talking Tom, the rest of the Talking Tom & Friends characters and a range of new child-friendly personalities

Set in a variety of colourful environments, Talking Tom & Friends: World is free to download and comes ad-free, with in-app purchases available. It provides an environment where young players can explore freely, make choices and learn through play.

Whether it’s picking the perfect outfit at the mall, trying a new hairstyle at the salon or decorating one of the game’s cosy homes, the new world is bursting with opportunities for self-expression and imagination.

What can kids do in Talking Tom & Friends: World?

After designing their character, kids are free to jump into the world and start exploring. They can throw fancy tea parties, tune up cars and even take on the role of a train driver.

The creativity doesn’t stop with avatars, either. The game features one scene with interior design options, allowing kids to create their dream space by changing wall colours, laying new flooring and rearranging furniture.

Across the 17 scenes, there's also scope to cook meals, perform whacky science experiments and uncover hidden surprises with Talking Tom and his friends.

With its colourful visuals, imaginative play and safe design, Talking Tom & Friends: World is more than just a game. It’s a whole world of fun, ready for little explorers – and for parents to enjoy alongside them.

With Talking Tom & Friends: World, Outfit7 gives kids the keys to a world where they call the shots, designing characters, making up stories and having big, silly fun along the way.

Download Talking Tom & Friends: World for FREE today on Google Play Store (Android) and the App Store (iOS).