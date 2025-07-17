My Talking Tom Friends 2 is here! What to expect in the reimagined mobile game

Talking Tom, everyone’s favourite mobile gaming star, is returning to phones as part of a brand-new game from Outfit7 – and he’s bringing his friends with him again.

My Talking Tom Friends 2 features Tom, his close friend Talking Angela (who you may know from My Talking Angela 2), as well as Talking Hank, Talking Ben and Talking Becca.

The fun-loving virtual pets now speak with real voices, so players can hear them all crack jokes, react to in-game moments and bring even more personality to the screen. And as ever, the game is suitable for the whole family.

The sequel is set in a fresh neighbourhood where each member of the crew has their own home, alongside other locations to explore by bus, such as the nearby Water Park. Better yet, more bus trips and new worlds are already on the way for future updates, says Outfit7.

What’s in the new neighbourhood?

At the heart of My Talking Tom Friends 2, a continuation of the original game, is a lively new neighbourhood where every character’s home reflects their unique personality.

Tom has a rockstar loft, while Angela has her very own art studio. Hank’s pad features a cosy critter hideout, gadget girl Becca has tech hub and you’ll often find Ben tinkering away in his inventor’s garage.

Far from being a static backdrop, the bustling town invites exploration of various local spots, each with its unique charm and purpose.

The Food Store: A central hub for sustenance, the food store provides a variety of treats and ingredients to keep the Friends happy and healthy. Players can browse shelves filled with colourful produce, delicious snacks and essential fridge items. The Boutique: For those looking to express their creativity and style, the boutique has a wide array of fashionable outfits, accessories and customisable items. From trendy hats to stylish shirts, the possibilities for unique looks are endless.

The Health Clinic: Should Tom or his pals ever feel under the weather, the health clinic is ready to provide top-notch care. This establishment offers a safe and comforting environment where players can tend to their virtual pet's ailments, administer medicine and ensure they make a speedy recovery. The Greenhouse: A tranquil escape within the bustling neighbourhood, the greenhouse offers a serene space for players to engage with nature. Here, you can cultivate plants and grow vibrant flowers.

One of the most captivating features that brings this new town to life is the sophisticated day-to-night cycle, which creates a sense of immersion, reinforcing the feeling that this town is a truly living, breathing place.

What mini-games can you play?

Whether you’re in the mood for a creative challenge or a quick adrenaline boost, My Talking Tom Friends 2 has you covered.

It features a fun new lineup of mini-games, including street-style spray painting, paper plane flights, kite crafting and high-speed RC races.

To celebrate the global launch of My Talking Tom Friends 2, players who join the game within the first 14 days will receive an exclusive stylish Rizzler outfit for Tom, adding extra style to their adventure, along with a housewarming gift of 100 Golden Chillys and three sticker packs to jumpstart the fun.

Ready to move into your new neighbourhood? Download My Talking Tom Friends 2 for FREE today on Google Play Store (Android) and the App Store (iOS).