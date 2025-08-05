Celine Dion's fierce defence of son is a lesson in handling 'unwanted advice'

Celine Dion, 57, is a singing icon, but at home her most important role is being mum to her three sons, René-Charles, 24, and twins Nelson and Eddy, 14. The star showed the extent of a mother's love when she fiercely defended her eldest son in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres, which has now resurfaced online.

Re-shared this year by Instagram fan account, @celinedionfashion, the clip showed Celine being interviewed by talk show host Ellen DeGeneres and things took a turn when Ellen asked when she was going to cut off her son's long hair.

"Do you have a problem with that?" was Celine's speedy response.

"Whatever I will do, I won't please everyone," she quipped, and also went on to reveal that "Rene-Charles makes his own decisions."

Fans praised how Celine handled the situation with one writing: "Celine did that with style, education and respect! She’s amazing!" and another adding: "Do you have a problem with that? Put Ellen in place right there." A third penned: "Sooooo classy! So admirable, Céline!" and a fourth added: "Glad Ellen is not on TV anymore; she was not kind."

Mum-of-one Features Editor, Miranda Thompson, shares her experience on unsolicited advice about children. "When it comes to unwanted advice about my son, I have to always try to remember people think they're being helpful, not malicious, and that it's likely they're trying to offer their own support in their own way. If it really winds me up, I'll take a deep breath and vent to a mum chat later!" she says.

Celine Dion with her three sons

Celine shares her sons with late music producer René Angélil, who sadly passed away in 2003. On Father's Day, Celine shared a heartfelt message to her late husband. "You may no longer be by our side, but your love lives within us. You taught our boys to be kind, to believe in who they are, and to take care of one another. That's the greatest gift of all."

© Steven Lawton, Getty Singer Celine Dion and Rene Angelil with their children

Celine's health

Celine has been plagued with health battles in recent years. In 2022, she revealed her Stiff-Person Syndrome diagnosis. The rare neurological disorder causes painful spasms and mobility issues. She first began experiencing symptoms in 2008, but it took years to get properly diagnosed. In July 2024, she made her triumphant return to the stage at the Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony, performing live from the Eiffel Tower, after having to cancel many shows ahead of that.

René-Charles was on hand to cheer and support his mom in Paris on this very special occasion, and he was visibly emotional.

© Handout Celine during her Olympics performance

In a backstage clip, Celine's son was seen wiping away tears after his mother's spectacular showing as a crew member rubs his shoulder for support. Upon her return, Celine then pulls her son into a tight hug as they both lean into the emotional embrace.

Where does Celine Dion live?

© Getty Images Celine performing at home

The hitmaker traded living in an actual waterpark for a luxurious $1.2 million mansion when she started her Vegas residency – and she's been living there ever since. Over the years, we've seen glimpses inside her beautifully decorated abode where everything is immaculately tidied and super luxurious.