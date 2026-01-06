Celine Dion might be where we go for our next dose of cool points!

The Canadian songstress, 57, may have been a working musician ever since she was a teenager in the early '80s. But decades into her illustrious career, she's still achieving new milestones – with TikTok!

As you can see in the video above, Celine got herself in her best branded sweatshirt to share the one request her three sons had when it came to her social media presence. The singer welcomed her boys René-Charles, 24, and twins Eddy and Nelson, 15, with her late husband René Angélil.

© TikTok/Instagram Celine Dion is giving TikTok a shot!

Of course, while she outlined the confusion she had about joining the platform, clearly she's game and ready to roll! "They told me, 'Celine, it's time…' I asked, 'Time for what?'" she captioned her post.

"Turns out… something completely new. My team then said they'd handle everything, handed me back my phone, and then quietly disappeared. So here I am, learning how this TikTok world works… one video at a time! Thank you for being here, I'm glad we're here together."

The "All By Myself" singer's TikTok page, which includes all of her previous posts as well, boasts a healthy 4.7 million followers as of writing, with nearly 32 million in likes. Her Instagram page too has nearly 10 million followers. Count us in!