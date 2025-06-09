Celine Dion may have taken a backseat from performing and touring in recent years due to health troubles (save for iconic turns at the Olympic Games), but her love for music remains as strong as ever.

The Canadian songstress, 57, may not have been onstage during Coldplay's show over the weekend at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium, but her presence sure was felt.

During the show, the band shouted out Celine sitting in the audience, with the giant circular jumbotron cutting to the singer in the bleachers. The entire stadium erupted into thunderous cheers, giving the clearly touched Celine a standing ovation for minutes.

© Samir Hussein Celine was a surprise guest at Coldplay's show at the Allegiant Stadium

The "Falling Into You" singer attended the Music of the Spheres World Tour with her three sons by her side, oldest René-Charles, 24, and twins Eddy and Nelson, 14, all of whom were captured in photos the singer later shared on Instagram.

Including some other shots taken by the band's photographer, some of which captured her backstage with Chris Martin, getting into a huddle with the group, and waving to the crowd in her three-piece gray power suit, Celine's sons looked more grown up than ever, particularly Eddy and Nelson, already sporting long locks and more distinct facial hair for their age. Scroll below for the photos!

© Instagram The star's three sons joined her for the concert

"What an unforgettable evening with @Coldplay at @AllegiantStadium…My heart is still singing!" Celine gushed. "A heartfelt thanks to the band and their amazing team for welcoming my family with warmth and kindness. It was all…fantastique."

Fans were thrilled to see Celine out and about, especially with her family in tow, responding with comments like: "Couldn't be more happy for seeing you having fun with your sons," and: "I was there!! What a special treat for all of us to see you there," as well as: "It's so good to see Celine out and about enjoying herself with her boys and looking fabulous."

© Getty Images The singer shares her sons with late husband René Angélil

While the "My Heart Will Go On" hitmaker has maintained a more low-key presence in recent months, she was able to make a very special appearance just last month across the pond — albeit, by video.

Speculation was rife that Celine would make an appearance at the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest held in Basel, Switzerland, nearly 40 years after she won the contest in 1988 with "Ne partez pas sans moi" for Switzerland, the nation's second win.

© AFP via Getty Images Celine did make an appearance at the show via a pre-recorded video message

The show, hosted by the European nation after they emerged victorious last year with Nemo's "The Code," even included a special tribute performance in one of its semi-finals to her and the winning song. And while Celine wasn't there in person, she made a brief appearance by video.

She joined via a pre-recorded segment, telling the crowd how Switzerland "always held a special place in my heart," speaking in a mix of French and English.

"It's a country that believed in me and gave me the chance to be part of something so extraordinary, winning the Eurovision Song Contest for Switzerland in 1988," she continued. "It was a life changing moment for me, and I'm so thankful for everyone who supported me," expressing that she wanted "nothing more but to be with you." She did not ultimately appear in person.