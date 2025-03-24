Celine Dion opens up about emotional conversation with oldest son Rene-Charles on difficult day 

Celine Dion has opened up about a bittersweet moment with her firstborn, Rene-Charles, in a rare personal message posted on social media.

The hit singer is notoriously private on social media and when she does, it tends to be signed off from "Team Celine". However, recently, the "My Heart Will Go On" hitmaker has been posting herself, adding a far more personal touch to the account.

Her latest upload was a picture of herself with her late mother, Therese Dion, who passed away aged 92 in 2020.

Celine wrote alongside the picture, discussing a conversation she had with Rene-Charles, 24, about her mom and motherhood.

She penned: "As I was having a conversation with René Charles tonight, you entered our thoughts. We reminisced about the loving memories we hold of you. I realized these are the moments of motherhood.

"Mom, I just want you to know we love you so much and we miss you. From a conversation, to a recipe, to a story about you, there is not a day that you are not a part of us. Happy birthday, Maman…"

The star signed off the message not just from herself, but her entire family, writing: "- Celine, RC, Nelson, and Eddy xx…"

Celine shares her three children with late husband Rene Angelil, who died in 2016 following a battle with cancer.

© Getty Images Celine with her son Rene-Charles

Celine's sons have been her rocks during what has been a difficult time, with the loss of her husband, mother, and most recently, her diagnosis with Stiff Person Syndrome.

The singer has been keeping a positive outlook despite the difficulties of SPS and earlier in March, she uploaded a video of herself dancing around the golf course while enjoying a day out with her children.

© Instagram Celine is a mom to three boys

In the caption, she wrote: "I had a beautiful day with my boys out on the course…. Getting back into the swing of things!! Celine x."

Celine documented her battle with SPS in a documentary, I Am: Celine Dion, which premiered in 2024.

When the news was first announced of her documentary, the singer shared a personal message with regards to bringing her story to the screen. She said: "This last couple of years has been such a challenge for me, the journey from discovering my condition to learning how to live with and manage it, but not to let it define me.

© Poree Audrey/ABACA/Shutterstock The singer shares her childre with her late husband René Angélil

"As the road to resuming my performing career continues, I have [realized] how much I have missed it, of being able to see my fans. During this absence, I decided I wanted to document this part of my life, to try to raise awareness of this little-known condition, and to help others who share this diagnosis."