Celine Dion's $28m waterpark home she gave up for new life - see epic photos The singer lives in Las Vegas now

Celine Dion, 54, is currently residing in Las Vegas with her three sons - René-Charles, Eddy and Nelson whom she had with her late husband René Angelil, who died when he was 73.

The star is battling 'consistent muscle spasms' resting up at her private sanctuary, but did you know the singing sensation used to own her own waterpark?

The Canadian star and her late husband, René, bought a five acre plot of land in 2008 and set to work two years later creating their dream property from scratch.

Celine and her late husband built a waterpark

Inspired by the Bahamas, the property was made with 13 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms, as well as a vast array of water features including two pools, two slides and even a lazy river!

Celine decided to part ways with the unique home after her career required her to make the move to Vegas. Her residency in the iconic location meant it was easier to be based there with her family.

The star now lives in Vegas

It took a while to find the perfect buyer for the waterpark home but after four years Celine sold it for $38.5 million (£29.8 million) via Sotheby's International Realty.

Considering the project was a joint venture between herself and her late husband René we're sure parting with it a year after her husband's death would have been difficult.

The singer is again experiencing personal anguish due to her own health concerns. Celine has been diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome and has been battling with muscle rigidity her trunk and arms, leaving her unable to perform on stage. Here's everything you need to know about her condition...

Fans have been rallying around the star, sending their well wishes. "Please take care of yourself Celine," one penned, while another wrote: "We send so much love for you right now! Stay strong and take care of yourself!" A third added: "Take care, hope you get better soon."

