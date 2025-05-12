Celine Dion shares photo featuring her three sons alongside emotional message

Celine Dion celebrated Mother's Day by sharing a heartfelt message to her nine million Instagram followers. The Grammy winner said, "[Mother's Day] is about love, strength, and gratitude."

Celine is mom to three boys – Rene Charles, 24, and 14-year-old twins Eddy and Nelson. Since the passing of her husband and longtime manager René Angélil in 2016, she has raised their children as a single parent. René died following a long battle with throat cancer and since then, the Canadian singer and her sons have remained a very close family. "Every laugh, every tear, it's all part of this beautiful journey," she told her Instagram followers.

In her Mother's Day post, Celine reflected on the challenges and joys of motherhood. "As a mother. I know it's now always easy, but the love we share with our children makes every moment worth it," she said. "To all the moms out there, thank you for your endless love, your patience, your incredible strength.

Celine's own strength has been tested in recent years. In 2022, she revealed her Stiff-Person Syndrome diagnosis. The rare neurological disorder causes painful spasms and mobility issues. She first began experiencing symptoms in 2008, but it took years to get answers. Learn more about her diagnosis in the video below.

© Getty Images Celine is all smiles, despite a challenging diagnosis

"It might seem weird to say this, but I was happy when I was told what it was," Celine said about her diagnosis. "I was finally going to be able to live with this illness and no longer suffer from it. I hope this won't scare people off [from getting a diagnosis] and will alert them instead."

Celine's children with her mom

The diagnosis forced her to cancel tour dates and take a step back from public life. But in July 2024, she made her triumphant return to the stage at the Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony, performing live from the Eiffel Tower.

© Handout Celine performing in Paris

Dressed in a shimmering silver gown, she delivered a beautiful rendition of Edith Piaf's "Hymme A L'amour." She marked an emotional and symbolic comeback that moved millions of viewers around the world.

© Gotham Celine loves a bold print

Beyond her music, Celine is also celebrated as a fashion icon. Known for her daring, couture looks, she's a fixture at Paris Fashion Week and a muse to designers who admire her dramatic, expressive style. Whether onstage or off, she continues to captivate the world, and her children's attention, with her voice, resilience, and grace.