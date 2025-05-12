Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Celine Dion shares photo featuring her 3 sons alongside emotional message
Subscribe
Celine Dion shares photo featuring her 3 sons alongside emotional message
Canadian singer Celine Dion announces the Montreal Canadians first round pick during the Upper Deck NHL Draft on June 28, 2024 at the Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada.© Getty Images

Celine Dion shares photo featuring her three sons alongside emotional message

The superstar reflected on the joys and challenges of raising her boys

Tess Hill
News and Features Writer
1 hour ago
Share this:

Celine Dion celebrated Mother's Day by sharing a heartfelt message to her nine million Instagram followers. The Grammy winner said, "[Mother's Day] is about love, strength, and gratitude."

Celine is mom to three boys – Rene Charles, 24, and 14-year-old twins Eddy and Nelson. Since the passing of her husband and longtime manager René Angélil in 2016, she has raised their children as a single parent. René died following a long battle with throat cancer and since then, the Canadian singer and her sons have remained a very close family. "Every laugh, every tear, it's all part of this beautiful journey," she told her Instagram followers.

In her Mother's Day post, Celine reflected on the challenges and joys of motherhood. "As a mother. I know it's now always easy, but the love we share with our children makes every moment worth it," she said. "To all the moms out there, thank you for your endless love, your patience, your incredible strength.

View post on Instagram
 

Celine's own strength has been tested in recent years. In 2022, she revealed her Stiff-Person Syndrome diagnosis. The rare neurological disorder causes painful spasms and mobility issues. She first began experiencing symptoms in 2008, but it took years to get answers. Learn more about her diagnosis in the video below.

Celine Dion is seen leaving a hotel on July 24, 2024 in Paris, France© Getty Images
Celine is all smiles, despite a challenging diagnosis

"It might seem weird to say this, but I was happy when I was told what it was," Celine said about her diagnosis. "I was finally going to be able to live with this illness and no longer suffer from it. I hope this won't scare people off [from getting a diagnosis] and will alert them instead."

Celine's children with her mom
Celine's children with her mom

The diagnosis forced her to cancel tour dates and take a step back from public life. But in July 2024, she made her triumphant return to the stage at the Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony, performing live from the Eiffel Tower. 

Celine Dion singing in a silver dress© Handout
Celine performing in Paris

Dressed in a shimmering silver gown, she delivered a beautiful rendition of Edith Piaf's "Hymme A L'amour." She marked an emotional and symbolic comeback that moved millions of viewers around the world.

Celine Dion© Gotham
Celine loves a bold print

Beyond her music, Celine is also celebrated as a fashion icon. Known for her daring, couture looks, she's a fixture at Paris Fashion Week and a muse to designers who admire her dramatic, expressive style. Whether onstage or off, she continues to captivate the world, and her children's attention, with her voice, resilience, and grace.

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Parenting

See more

Read More