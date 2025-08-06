Prince Archie building 'independence' as he follows in dad Prince Harry's footsteps

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's life in Montecito couldn't be further from their former setup on the grounds of the Home Park estate in Windsor, but it seems their son is right at home with a Cali lifestyle.

Last weekend, Prince Archie, six, was spotted taking surfing lessons at a local beach following in the footsteps of his father, Prince Harry, who caught a wave or two at Kelly Slater's Surf Ranch in California in 2024.

© Domic Lipinski/PA/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock Prince Harry's son is now six and taking surfing lessons

Not only is surfing a natural part of growing up in the Golden State, but it will set Archie up for the future, as Dr. Amanda Gummer, Chair of the Association of Play Industries and Founder of FUNdamentally Children, tells HELLO!.

Archie's newfound strength

"Surfing gives children a brilliant all-round workout. It helps them build strength, especially in their arms, legs, and core, and also supports balance, coordination, and motor skills," Dr. Amanda explains.

"Learning to paddle and stand on the board develops muscle control and body awareness, while time spent in the sea boosts swimming confidence and general water safety. It's a great way for kids to stay active and healthy in an exciting, engaging way."

A 'calming' hobby

For the little six-year-old time spent learning to surf can also aid his emotional development, with Dr. Amanda telling us that being in the water can be incredibly calming for children.

"Surfing helps them focus, stay present, and manage their emotions," she says.

© Getty Prince Harry and Meghan took part in a "Fluro Friday" session run by OneWave, a local surfing community group in Sydney in 2018

"It builds resilience, as learning to surf involves a lot of falling off and getting back up again. Children feel a real sense of achievement when they catch a wave, which can do wonders for their confidence."

As HELLO!'s Lifestyle Writer who covers fitness trends and who grew up taking dance classes with my sister, I certainly remember how picking up a sporty hobby like Archie can help you become more confident and resilient in ways you otherwise may not.

© Getty Lots of children take up surfing to help with their gross motor skills

Importantly, time on the water is also time to regroup. As Dr. Amanda points out, surfing also offers a welcome break from screens and the busy pace of everyday life, giving children the chance to reconnect with nature and themselves.

What does surfing say about Archie?

Archie's interest in surfing will no doubt come from his sporty father, but it also speaks of his budding personality.

© Getty Images Lots of Californian families take up surfing

"If a child chooses a solo sport like surfing, it often means they enjoy their own company and are comfortable setting personal challenges. Surfing can help children develop independence, patience, and self-motivation," Dr. Amanda explains.

"Although it might look like a solitary activity, there’s still plenty of opportunity to connect with others through group lessons or spending time on the beach with friends and family," she adds, reflecting on Archie's group surfing lessons. "It's a sport that offers both freedom and community, which can be a perfect mix for some children."

Archie's chance to connect with Harry

Sharing an interest with his father will no doubt allow for even greater opportunities for the young royal to connect with Harry.

© Instagram / @SussexRoyal Archie and his dad share a hobby in common

Dr. Amanda says: "Children often take an interest in the things their parents love, and this can be a really meaningful way to connect. Archie taking up surfing, just like his dad, suggests they share a sense of adventure and a love of the outdoors."

Not only their bond but also their likeness is displayed in their passion for surfing. The child development expert says, "It shows that Archie looks up to Harry and wants to explore the world in a similar way.

© Instagram Prince Archie enjoys time outside

"Activities like this can help strengthen their bond and create lasting memories, while also passing on values around health, fun, and appreciation of nature."