Royal couple 'eternally grateful' after secretly welcoming second child - see first photo

It's all celebrations in a certain royal household as Prince Josef-Emanuel of Liechtenstein and his wife Maria Claudia Echavarría, now known as Princess Claudia, have welcomed their second child.

Taking to Instagram at the end of July, Princess Claudia shared the first photo of their baby boy and revealed his name. "The first 40 days of Niki [hatching chick emoji]," Claudia wrote, captioning a slew of photos of her newborn, including one where he is wearing an adorable cardigan with 'Nikolai' stitched on the back.

© Instagram Princess Claudia of Liechtenstein and her husband, Prince Josef-Emanuel have welcomed a new baby

The first photo saw baby Prince Nikolai wearing a butter yellow knitted cardigan. She followed up with a message in Spanish, which translates to: "Eternally grateful for these women." In the photos appeared to be her mother helping with the couple's first child, a son named Leopold, whom they welcomed in March 2023.

© Instagram The royal mum shared her newborn's name

Those closest to the couple were quick to shower them with well-wishes on social media, including the granddaughter of the late Queen Elizabeth's cousin Princess Alexandra, Flora Vesterberg, who commented: "Congratulations [white love heart emoji", as well as Colombian-American fashion journalist, Nina Garcia, who added: "Congratulations on Nikolai beautiful name for a beautiful bebe."

The royal line

Like his older brother Leopold, baby Nikolai is the product of the coming together of two dynasties. His father, Prince Josef-Emanuel, is the son of Prince Nikolaus, making him the nephew of Liechtenstein’s reigning monarch, Prince Hans-Adam.

© Instagram Princess Claudia shared a life update on Instagram

Meanwhile, his mother, Princess Maragretha of Luxembourg, is the sister of Grand Duke Henri, who will abdicate the throne of Luxembourg on 3 October.

Prince Josef-Emanuel and Claudia's wedding

The birth of their second child comes after Prince Josef-Emanuel and Princess Claudia, or 'Cloclo' as she is known by those in her inner circle, tied the knot in 2022.

Countless royals and aristocrats from across Europe descended on Colombia's famous Cartagena resort for the occasion, with the daughter of Colombian socialite Evelia Suarez marrying into the historic royal family.

The couple said 'I do' at St. Peter Claver Church in front of the groom's sisters, Princess Marie-Astrid of Liechtenstein and Princess Maria-Anunciata of Liechtenstein, alongside their husbands, Raphael Worthington and Emanuele Musini.

Prince Félix and Princess Claire of Luxembourg, Prince Jean-Christophe Napoleon and his wife Countess Olympia of Arco-Zinneberg, and Prince Henri of Bourbon-Parma and his wife Archduchess Gabriella of Habsburg were also in attendance, as well as Ayesha Shand, the niece of Queen Camilla.

The stylish bride looked breathtaking in a stunning cold-shoulder bridal gown styled with epic Aquazzura platformed heels.