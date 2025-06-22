Grand Duchess Maria Teresa dazzles in unexpected feathered suit for major family reunion

It was a family affair for the Luxembourg royals as they kicked off three-day long festivities at the weekend marking Grand Duke Henri's 25th year on the throne.

As part of the Silver Jubilee celebrations on Saturday, Grand Duke Henri and his wife Grand Duchess Maria Teresa attended a concert by singer Dee Dee Bridgewater and the Orchestre National de Jazz Luxembourg, before later taking their spots in the stands to marvel at a spellbinding sound and light show.

The visual spectacle, which was projected onto the facade of the Grand Ducal Palace, lasted fifteen minutes and included highlights of Henri's reign.

The pair were accompanied by core members of the family, including the likes of their eldest son, Hereditary Grand Duke Guillaume, and his wife Princess Stéphanie.

© Maison du Grand-Duc, Luxembourg / Sophie Margue The Grand Duke and Duchess of Luxembourg were all smiles as they celebrated Henri's Silver Jubilee on Saturday

Also in attendance were Henri and Maria Teresa's four other children: Prince Félix, Prince Louis, Princess Alexandra and Prince Sébastien.

© Maison du Grand-Duc, Luxembourg / Sophie Margue The occasion was a joyous family affair

For the family celebration, the Grand Duchess opted for a bold look that we didn't see coming. Opting for a fresh take on the ever-popular trouser suit, the mother-of-five made a dramatic entrance in a modern aquamarine suit complete with fabulous feathered details.

© Maison du Grand-Duc, Luxembourg / Sophie Margue Grand Duchess Maria Teresa looked so stylish in her aquamarine feathered suit

Her floaty top featured an asymmetrical neckline and long sleeves adorned with tentacle-like feathered cuffs, while her trousers were cut in a palazzo style for an elegant yet playful look.

She paired her two-piece with some statement floral earrings, a slick of coral lipstick, a patterned clutch and glossy, nude heels.

© Maison du Grand-Duc, Luxembourg / Sophie Margue The Luxembourg royal couple were joined by their loved ones

For a harmonious look, Grand Duke Henri ensured that his outfit tied in with his wife's. Taking inspiration from her turquoise outfit, the 70-year-old rounded off his smart suit with a patterned sky-blue tie.

Grand Duke Henri's abdication

The Luxembourg royal announced that he would be abdicating from the throne on 3 October this year in his 2024 Christmas broadcast. Henri will have reigned for 25 years when he steps down, having succeeded his father, Grand Duke Jean, on 7 October 2000.

© Getty Images Hereditary Grand Duke Guillaume of Luxembourg will succeed his father in October

Prince Guillaume, 43, who was made Lieutenant-Représentant in October 2024, is set to succeed his father. "I know that they will do their utmost to contribute to the well-being of our country," Henri said of his son and daughter-in-law.

Henri's decision to abdicate follows a common practice for many of the European monarchies, with Denmark's Queen Margrethe stepping down from the throne in favour of her son, Frederik, in January 2024.

