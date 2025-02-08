Fans delighted in a sweet update from the Jordanian royal family on Saturday as Crown Prince Hussein took to Instagram to share a rare photo of his baby daughter Princess Iman.

The tiny royal, who was born in August 2024, was seen with her hands held up to her grandfather King Abdullah's face in the sweet photo captioned: "faith and love" in Arabic.

The daughter of Hussein and his wife Princess Rajwa, both 30, was seen wearing a pink knitted jumper with a white bib around her neck while the Jordanian monarch wore a grey fine knitted top.

Daddy daycare

It is not the first time the doting royal dad has shared insights into fatherhood with his Instagram followers. Just before Christmas, fans caught a rare glimpse of baby Princess Iman, who is named after Hussein's younger sister, as her father brought her to work with him.

© Instagram / @alhusseinjo Proud dad Hussein with baby Iman at his office

The crown prince proudly showed his daughter off around his office as his colleagues cooed at the sweet girl. As well as being a major in the Jordanian Armed Forces, Hussein is in charge of the Crown Prince Foundation, which pioneers a number of scientific and humanitarian initiatives.

© Instagram / @alhusseinjo Crown Prince Hussein sharing a sweet moment with daughter Iman

Hussein wasn't the first royal to take Iman to work though as her adoring grandmother Queen Rania led the pack. In November, the king's wife, 54, was seen in a joyous Instagram photo holding the young princess over her shoulder as she smiled at a laptop screen.

"Baby Iman’s first Zoom board meeting earlier this week!," the photo was lightheartedly captioned.

A royal cousin

© Jordanian Royal Court/Getty Imag Crown Prince Hussein's sister Princess Iman is pregnant

Though little Princess Iman is the newest addition to the Jordan royal family she won't be for long as her aunt Princess Iman, 28, and her husband Jameel Alexander Thermiótis shared they are expecting their first child in January.

Queen Rania shared a photo of her daughter, who had a blossoming baby bump, alongside her husband on a beach. It was captioned: "Both are dear to my heart, but the coming one is more precious ..... May God end well. Two is a couple, three is a blessing."