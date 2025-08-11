Sarah Jessica Parker relies on daughter Tabitha in new glimpse of home life following difficult news

Sarah Jessica Parker is sprucing up her home with the help of her daughter Tabitha.

The Sex and the City alum has been based in New York City's the West Village for several decades, and owns a conjoined 50-foot wide townhouse just a street away from famed Carrie Bradshaw façade on Perry Street with her husband Matthew Broderick.

And over the weekend, she took to Instagram and shared a rare glimpse into her home life, revealing she was busying herself up by putting together an Ikea lamp.

© Instagram Sarah shared the final results of assembling the lamp

Sarah first shared a video of what appears to be a wooden outdoor table, scattered with all of the items to assemble Ikea's Kuddlava table lamp, which runs for approximately $15.

The video was set to Journey's 1981 hit "Don't Stop Believin'," and she wrote: "In between reading."

She next shared a photo of the pleated lamp all lit and set up, a butter bell and wide ceramic jar next to it, and wrote: "Thank you for the extra set of hands Tabitha."

© Getty Images The actress with her husband and twin daughters in April

The sweet glimpse into Sarah's quality time with her daughter comes just over a week after she shared the devastating news that And Just Like That… had been canceled after three seasons. Tabitha just rang in her milestone 16th birthday earlier this year, along with her twin Marion, who goes by her middle name Loretta.

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it, with one writing: "Love this so much!" as others followed suit with: "So cute," and: "THE RESULTS ARE SO CUTE," as well as: "So cute!! Seems to cast the perfect light."

© Getty Images The twins go to high school in New York City

In addition to Tabitha and Loretta, Sarah and Matthew, who have been married since 1997, are also parents to son James Wilkie, who is 22 years old.

And though he has already expressed an interest in following in his parents' acting footsteps — his film credits include single episode appearances in Lady in the Lake and Elsbeth — his younger sisters are not so interested in the spotlight.

© Instagram The Broderick-Parker kids at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Matthew, speaking with People earlier this year about whether their kids are taking after their parents, confessed that one of his daughters is "repelled" by the idea of it. "If you say, 'What about you?' She says 'Nope, no absolutely not,'" he revealed.

However, when it comes to James, he confirmed: "I think he is gonna try, yeah. He's very smart."