Sex and the City spin-off And Just Like That canceled: Inside Sarah Jessica Parker's major decision

And just like that… the Sex and the City spinoff is coming to an end.

The upcoming season three finale will be a two-parter, extending the ten episode order to 12, and will wrap up the story of Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte.

"And just like that… the ongoing storytelling of the Sex and the City universe is coming to an end," showrunner Michael Patrick King told fans in a statement on August 1, revealing it was a decision he came to alongside Sarah Jessica Parker.

"While I was writing the last episode of And Just Like That… season three, it became clear to me that this might be a wonderful place to stop. Along with Sarah Jessica Parker, Casey Bloys and Sarah Aubrey, we decided to end the popular series this year with a two-part finale and extended the original series order from 10 episodes to 12."

© GC Images Sarah Jessica Parker is seen on the set of "And Just Like That..." in 2022

He continued: "SJP and I held off announcing the news until now because we didn’t want the word 'final' to overshadow the fun of watching the season. It’s with great gratitude we thank all the viewers who have let these characters into their homes and their hearts over these many years."

It is believed they told the cast during filming on July 31, 2025.

Sex and The City was a 90s hit

The HBO series is a sequel to the original show created by Darren Star. It reunited Sarah Jessica as Carrie Bradshaw along with her good friends Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon), and Charlotte York (Kristin Davis) for a series of romantic adventures in New York City as the women entered their fifties and sixties.

The series, however, has been panned by fans with many criticizing the character development.

One person posted on X: "Missing: Charlotte York Goldenblatt. Last Seen: on the original Sex and the City series. Now: replaced with an odd, goofy, over-the-top person with heinous storylines on #AndJustLikeThat." Another person added: "Even her style, look how fancy she used to dress, now everything she wears is like a costume."

© Getty Kristin, Sarah Jessica, Cynthia and Kim on the set of Sex In The City: The Movie

Season three has followed Carrie's long-distance relationship with Aidan, while Miranda struggles with her new single life.

Meanwhile, Charlotte's daughter Lily falls in love with a ballet dancer, while Charlotte struggles with her pet pooch being 'cancelled' in the local dog park.

© WireImage Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker worked together on the longrunning series

Kim Cattrall did not return as Samantha, amid ongoing reports of a fallout with the other actresses.

Although the actress filmed a brief audio cameo for season two, she declined offers to rejoin the show, or take part in another movie.

"This isn't about more money, this is not about more scenes, it’s not about any of those things. This is about a clear decision, an empowered decision in my life to end one," she said after it emerged she would not appear in the series.

© WireImage Kim said she and Sarah Jessica were only ever 'colleagues'

She previously told Piers Morgan that she wanted to take the cast and crew "to task" and especially Sarah Jessica, whom she said "could have been nicer".

She added: "We've never been friends. We've been colleagues and in some ways it's a very healthy place to be."

In 2018, their fallout went public when Sarah Jessica reached out on X with condolences following the death of Kim's brother.

In response, Kim replied: "I don't need your love or support at this tragic time @sarahjessicaparker... My mum asked me today, 'When will that @sarahjessicaparker, that hypocrite, leave you alone?' Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now.

"Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven’t already) You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I’m writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl’ persona."