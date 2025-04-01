Sarah Jessica Parker's son reveals mom and twin sister are 'struggling' as they make cameo in family video

Sarah Jessica Parker certainly knows how to get her entire family involved in one of the most daunting at-home challenges — games.

The actress shares son James Wilkie, 22, and teenage twin daughters Tabitha and Loretta, 15, with her husband Matthew Broderick.

Watch below as she gripes to her fans the struggles of having to participate in game nights with her daughter Loretta making a cameo…

"Last night," she captioned her clip. "Those little orange fellas on either side were being very contrary. Legos still 'holding space' (a lot) in our home," signing off with her signature: "X, SJ."

And it looks like Sarah and Loretta aren't alone, because James was equally perplexed by the complex Lego build, taking to his personal Instagram page to say so.

"@Lego my mom and sister are struggling with boba fett's starship, help please," he quipped on his Instagram Stories with his mom's clip.

© Instagram James asked Lego for help about his mom and sister's struggle as well

The adorably relatable look inside their family home comes after a couple weeks of big celebrations for the Brodericks, who marked two birthdays back to back.

On March 21, Matthew celebrated his 61st birthday, followed by Sarah's own milestone birthday celebration on March 25, turning 60. She thanked her fans with another clip from her home, showcasing the many bouquets she had been gifted on her big day.

"Proper thank you on their way," Sarah wrote. "Until they arrive, thank you for the beautiful birthday flowers. You know who you all are. I was so touched to be remembered. Oh the fragrance. A bouquet of gratitude."

© Getty Images Sarah and Matthew have been married since 1997

The Sex and the City star spoke exclusively with HELLO! last year about raising three children with Matthew, especially how that dynamic evolves the older they get.

She described herself first as "a parent, I'm a mother of three children and I've discovered that they don't need you less as they get older — they need you more. That's a dominant, joyful part of my life but it's also the thing that's most important."

The actress added: "I'm a wife — I've been with my husband for 30 years — and I'm a friend and colleague. And a serious professional. I love what I get to do and the people I get to work with and for."

© Instagram The three siblings share a very close relationship

Her most helpful advice to her kids? "I think staying too long in things that are upsetting hasn't been helpful for me. I say this to my kids, too."

"You should feel upset if you have an unpleasant or disappointing experience: feel it, but what are the ways in which you can resurface? Where do you find your resilience? There's danger in sitting in the saddle of blue. For me, I have to say, 'Okay, that happened — now what?'"

Aside from Lego, she also spoke about connecting with her girls over skincare, as an RoC ambassador. "The girls are constantly in and out. They are [then 14], so I'm happy to share anything with them."

© Getty Images "I'm a mother of three children and I've discovered that they don't need you less as they get older — they need you more."

"Matthew doesn't take anything – he has such beautiful skin. He doesn't go in the sun and he's very good at sunscreen. One of my daughters is fair and one has an olive complexion, so they have different needs."