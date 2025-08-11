Craig Melvin shares glimpse of solo weekend with two children — see photos

Craig Melvin had his hands full over the weekend.

The TODAY anchor spent the last few days as a "single father," he said, while his wife enjoyed a well-deserved retreat with some of her girlfriends.

The 3rd Hour host and his wife Lindsay Czarniak, who he has been married to since 2011, are parents to two kids, son Delano, 11, and Sybil, eight.

© NBC The Melvin-Czarniak family

Coming back from the weekend to the Monday, August 11 installment of TODAY's 3rd Hour, where he was joined by Dylan Dreyer as well as Savannah Sellers, who replaced Al Roker for the day, Craig shared a glimpse inside his "good weekend."

He then shared: "Lindsey was traveling, she had a girls wellness retreat so I was a single father this weekend."

"The weather as you both know was fantastic," he continued, adding that he and the kids took a walk on the beach on Friday.

© Craig Melvin / TODAY Craig took his kids to the beach

"Then we did some back to school shopping and Sybil insisted that we take Miles, so Miles was at the Gap," he added, referring to the Melvin-Czarniak family dog.

Craig then shared a photo of his wife posing next to a donkey while on her retreat, and joked: "And if Roker were here right now, there would be a jackass joke, with me and the donkey…"

© Craig Melvin / TODAY Sybil is the youngest

Dylan, interjecting, joked: "You replaced one with another," to which Craig replied: "Oh that's good! Look at you, Al would be proud."

During another installment of 3rd Hour earlier this year, Craig similarly gave a glimpse inside how his family kept busy one weekend, describing it as a weekend of "firsts," including his son Delano having his "very first" baseball game ever, as he had just started Little League, as well as Sybil making her very first candles. Last but not least, he shared that the family had enjoyed their first basketball game together, a game between the New York Knicks and the Phoenix Suns.

© Craig Melvin / TODAY Craig's wife Lindsay on her wellness retreat

Craig was announced as Hoda Kotb's TODAY replacement, and Savannah Guthrie's new co-host, in November 2024, some weeks after Hoda, who officially left in January, announced she would be departing the show to spend more time with family. During the emotional, but exciting announcement, he shared: "I am beyond excited and grateful," noting that it is "the latest in a long line of blessings."

"The larger staff found out this morning, and people broke into applause," Savannah also revealed, and maintained: "This is one of the most popular decisions NBC News has ever made. Congratulations." Craig has had ties to NBC since he was a high school student, when he joined their affiliate WIS-TV in Columbia, South Carolina, and returned upon his graduation from college. He officially joined TODAY and 3rd Hour in 2018.