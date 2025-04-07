Craig Melvin reveals triple dose of family firsts in new photos

It was an extra special "weekend of firsts" for Craig Melvin and his family.

As the TODAY anchor kicked off another week of 3rd Hour, he caught up with his co-hosts Dylan Dreyer and Al Roker on all of the milestones his family celebrated the last few days.

The NBC mainstay — who was promoted to lead anchor earlier this year following Hoda Kotb's departure — has been married to fellow sports anchor Lindsay Czarniak since 2011, and they share two children, son Delano, ten, and Sybil, eight.

Craig's weekend

As the anchors returned to their desks on the Monday, April 7 installment of TODAY, Craig said: "You know what, it was a weekend of firsts," adding that his son Delano had his "very first" baseball game ever, as he just started Little League.

Craig proceeded to share an adorable photo of his son, at bat and focused on batting the ball away.

The doting dad added that he scored his first run on his first game, before further detailing what the family got up to the rest of the weekend.

At home crafts

"Sybil poured her first candles on Sunday," he continued, as a photo of the eight-year-old holding up a thermometer in front of a pot filled with wax popped up on the screen.

Dylan then quipped about getting his kids involved, and Craig in turn joked: "Got to keep my costs down, keep my labor costs down by employing my kids," an apparent jab at the current tariff crisis that has made global stocks plunge.

Last but not least, he shared that the family capped off the weekend by seeing the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Sunday; the New York team beat the Phoenix Suns 112-98.

"I think we're going to become a Knicks family," he added, noting that they previously did not have a basketball team that they favored. See a video below of Craig tearing up after his son won a basketball game.

Craig's new gig

Craig was announced as Hoda's replacement, and Savannah Guthrie's new co-host, on November 14, some weeks after Hoda announced she would be departing the show to spend more time with family. During the emotional, exciting announcement, he shared: "I am beyond excited and grateful," noting that it is "the latest in a long line of blessings."

"The larger staff found out this morning, and people broke into applause," Savannah also revealed, and maintained: "This is one of the most popular decisions NBC News has ever made. Congratulations." Craig has had ties to NBC since he was a high school student, when he joined their affiliate WIS-TV in Columbia, South Carolina, and returned upon his graduation from college. He officially joined the Today Show and 3rd Hour in 2018.