Katy Perry issues on-air apology following confession about daughter Daisy's behavior
The Firework singer appeared on The One Show in the UK and issued an apology to parents everywhere after her daughter Daisy started doing this…

katy perry in glasses and black dress
Rachel Avery
Rachel AveryHomes Editor
2 minutes ago
Katy Perry is currently going through a break-up from fiancé Orlando Bloom. The singer, who is in the middle of her Lifetimes Tour, featured on The One Show and made an apology to parents everywhere.

The Firework star was explaining that her daughter, Daisy, has started to sing her songs, including one that has a rather inappropriate meaning.

View post on Instagram
 

"She actually just started singing 'Roar', and she’s belting it with her whole body. She’s like this tall and she’s like 'Roar'," Katy explained. "On the flipside, she's also singing 'Peacock' and now I know what every parent went through in 2008, and I'm sorry for that.”

The lyrics include: "C'mon, baby, let me see what you hiding underneath. Are you brave enough to let me see your peacock? What you're waiting for? It's time for you to show it off."

In the chat, she also confessed that her daughter has now taken to calling her Katy Perry instead of mommy if Katy doesn’t respond. Presenter, Alex Jones, branded the cheeky comment "clever".

Katy Perry’s tour 

Katy Perry performs at the Kia Forum on July 15, 2025 in Inglewood, California© Getty Images
Katy Perry is touring at the moment

The hitmaker’s latest tour commenced in April in Mexico, and it will conclude in Abu Dhabi in December. Katy will be in the UK in October, appearing in London, Manchester and Glasgow, to name a few venues.

The singer appeared to make a comment directed towards the haters when she performed at Madison Square Garden on 11 August.

People reported that the venue was a sellout, and taking to the stage, Katy said: "They said, 'No way! MSG, it couldn’t be done'." It was said to hold 19,500 that night.

Katy Perry’s break-up

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom stood side by side wearing formal attire while posing on the red carpet of the Vanity Fair Oscars Party© AFP via Getty Images
The pair are no longer together

Earlier in 2025, news broke that Katy and Orlando were calling off their engagement. Despite it coming as a shock for fans, sources have alleged that the breakdown of the relationship meant a split was a long time coming.

Since the news, Orlando has been sharing motivational quotes on social media, such as: "The important thing is to take the first step. Bravely overcoming one small fear gives you the courage to take on the next." And it looks as though Katy is throwing herself into performing.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom at the Kering Caring for Women Dinner during New York Ready to Wear Fashion Week held at The Pool on September 9, 2024 in New York, New York© Getty Images
The pair are remaining amicable for their daughter

 They are both committed to co-parenting their daughter and regularly communicate because of this.

 Representatives for the pair shared in a statement that Katy and Orlando "have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on co-parenting." 

"They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is - and always will be - raising their daughter with love, stability, and mutual respect," the statement concluded.  

Sweet snaps of Daisy 

Although the star chooses to keep her daughter largely out of the limelight, she has shared some wonderful photos over the years. Here are our faves!

Daisy Dove Bloom projected on screen as she is addressed by mom Katy Perry during her Vegas residency Play© X

Blonde beauty

This ultra-rare picture of Daisy wearing fluffy ear defenders shows just how cute the tot is. 

Orlando Bloom lies in bed with his daughter Daisy beside him in a photo shared on Instagram© Instagram

Snuggles with dad

Orlando and Daisy shared a sweet moment in bed together in this adorable snap.

Daisy Dove Bloom and mom Katy Perry autograph copies of the latter's album 143 together, shared on TikTok© TikTok

Mini-me

Daisy was seen singing records just like her mama - quite the mini-me!

daisy dove admiring a view

So grown up

The four-year-old looked so tall in this new picture 

