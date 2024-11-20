Katy Perry's special outing with rarely seen family

Katy Perry is an undisputed queen of pop, and this week the Woman's World singer gave her support to fellow pop powerhouse Sabrina Carpenter, attending her Short n' Sweet tour in LA.

The California Gurls hitmaker didn't go alone, though. But rather than taking her partner, Orlando Bloom, Katy took two rarely seen family members, sharing a photo of their family night out on Instagram.

Posing with her two nieces, Katy wrote: "Thanks for solidifying my FUNTIE status with my nieces." The adorable family photo sees Katy's sister Angela Hudson's two daughters appear with their backs to the camera, with Sabrina Carpenter's trademark red lipstick kisses on their shoulders.

© Instagram Katy Perry took her nieces to see Sabrina Carpenter

For their big night out, Katy donned a lace-fringed corset dress in baby blue, paired with over-the-knee black boots, while her two little nieces wore sparkling dresses.

Katy's older niece, who was born in 2014, took inspiration from her aunt's hair archives, twisting her blonde hair into space buns, while her smaller family member, who joined the Perry clan in 2016, wore her hair in soft waves.

Katy's own daughter, Daisy Dove, four, didn't appear to be at the concert, but we bet she has a close bond with her cousins!

The singer is extremely close to her nieces and even lived with them during the pandemic, as well as her brother's child, who was an eight-month-old baby at the time.

© Getty Images Katy Perry nieces are the daughters of her sister, Angela Hudson

Of learning to be a parent via her nieces and nephews, Katy said on the Graham Norton Show: "I'm learning to be a mom fast. Kids gravitate towards me through my music, so I am used to them."

Katy has been a constant in her older niece's life since she was born – she was even by her sister's side when she gave birth, sharing shortly after: "I'm excited I have a new niece in our family. She's brand new, like a week old, and she needs a lot of attention."

Katy and Sabrina

As well as her family, Katy also posed with Sabrina, sending pop fans into meltdown. Katy's followers were delighted to see the duo together, praying for a collaboration between the two.

© Instagram Katy Perry went to see Sabrina Carpenter on tour

This isn't the first time Katy has attended the tour of a fellow pop icon. Earlier this year she attended Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, though on that occasion she took singer Rita Ora as her guest, rather than her nieces.

© @katyperry Instagram Katy Perry attended Taylor Swift's Eras Tour

With her reputation as the "fun auntie" we suspect Katy and her nieces will be out and about together a lot as the girls grow up…