Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry's co-parenting rule to reduce 'emotional friction'

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry might have confirmed that they are no longer a couple, but it seems the super-famous pair are keen to keep things harmonious for the sake of their four-year-old daughter.

The Lord of the Rings actor and the 'Roar' hitmaker, who is currently embarking on her 'Lifetimes' world tour, confirmed via a statement that their romantic relationship has shifted to focus more on co-parenting their daughter, Daisy Dove.

Katy and Orlando's shift to co-parenting

Orlando is also a father to his 14-year-old son, Flynn, whom he co-parents with his ex-wife, Miranda Kerr. Miranda previously shared with LuisaViaRoma that she and her ex have a great relationship despite their marriage ending.

"We will be family no matter what. I adore Katy and am grateful Orlando found someone he is happy with. Flynn has four happy parents who get along."

Meanwhile, more recently, Katy and Orlando were spotted together in Italy vacationing with Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez following the former Amazon boss's nuptials in Venice.

Katy and Orlando appear to have put their split aside and kept things jovial for the sake of Daisy, proving that, like Miranda and Orlando, the couple are keen on a positive and drama-free bond.

The photos showed the family enjoying a day out on the water as well as walking around the town and soaking up the sights.

It came just days after they released a statement that read: "Due to the abundance of recent interest and conversation surrounding Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry's relationship, representatives have confirmed that Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on co-parenting."

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry's co-parenting tactics to avoid 'friction'

Dr Pamela Walters, an MD and Consultant Psychiatrist at Eulas Clinics, spoke to HELLO! about the tactics a couple like Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry would need to use to co-parent successfully and ensure their young daughter isn't negatively affected.

"The very first step should be to focus on stability and reassurance," she advises. "Children often sense emotional shifts very quickly, even if it isn't obvious or they can't fully understand them. So, keeping routines as normal as possible helps them feel secure.

"It's also important for both parents to show (through both words and actions!) that they are still there for their child. The child's world has shifted, and your calm, steady presence will be what anchors them moving forward.

"Keeping communication polite and civil can help reduce emotional friction. Treat your coparenting relationship like a working partnership rather than an extension of the romantic one that ended. Orlando's existing positive co-parenting experience already shows that he is capable of and understands the importance of putting the child first."

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's 'divided time' with Daisy Dove

Amy Morin, Psychotherapist and author of 13 Things Mentally Strong Parents Don't Do, also weighed in and shared her tips for dividing time with children in the wake of a split.

"Access to both parents is important, but it may be less important that the time is exactly equal. Kids' activities, parents' work schedules, and other issues can make it impossible to make it an exact 50/50 split. And kids aren't adding up the hours to make sure it's equal either. Quality time matters more than the quantity of time."

Dr Walters agreed: "Consistency is what helps young children feel safe. If both parents are loving, attentive and provide a stable environment, spending time with each is beneficial. Trying to split time perfectly down the middle can sometimes cause more stress if it disrupts routine or schooling. When there's tensions, try to take a step back and ask yourself how this might affect the child."

Amy added: "It's important to accept that what happens at the other parent's house is going to be outside of your control. The other parent gets to decide what the kids eat, what time they go to bed, and what they do with their time. Working too hard to control all those issues can create a lot of distress for everyone. It's important to talk about any concerns, but to do so with a cooperative attitude."

It's not the first time Katy and Orlando have parted ways.

The pair, who were engaged, previously split in 2017 for a year, with Katy explaining on the Call Her Daddy podcast at the time: "I mean, he was [in it], in a way, because he had just done a huge time of celibacy, and he had set intentions. But "I was fresh out of a relationship, and I was just like, 'I can't do this anymore, I need to swim in a different pond.'"

Discussing the end of their relationship in April 2017, Orlando said: "We're friends, it's good. We're all grown up. She happens to be someone who is very visible, but I don't think anybody cares about what I'm up to. Nor should they. It's between us. It's better to set an example for kids and show that [breakups] don't have to be about hate."