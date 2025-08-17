Clarkson's Farm star celebrates truly 'beautiful' baby news

Jeremy Clarkson has been given reason to celebrate as his right-hand man, farmer Kaleb Cooper, announced on Saturday that he has become a father for the third time.

"Baby number 3," the star of Clarkson's Farm, 27, wrote on Instagram, captioning a photo of his newborn son wrapped up in a towel.

© Instagram Kaleb has become a father of three after welcoming baby Ashton

"Everyone meet Ashton [tractor emoji] weighing 6.13lb born 14th August at 6:28 pm at Chipping Norton Maternity."

© Instagram Kaleb tucked into a Chinese takeaway after Taya gave birth

Adding a photo of his fiancée holding their baby while he ate a Chinese takeaway in the hospital, Kaleb quipped: "P.S. don't worry, I bought the amazing midwives a Chinese as well."

Kaleb's fans were quick to flood the comments with congratulatory messages, with one writing: "Congratulations to you all - he’s beautiful." Meanwhile, the former host of The One Show, Matt Baker, added: "Congrats all and welcome to the world Ashton!".

Kaleb Cooper's comments on fatherhood

Kaleb and Taya are already parents to their first son, Oscar, who was born in March 2021, and their daughter, Willa, who they welcomed in June 2023.

Speaking to The Times Magazine last October, Kaleb opened up about fatherhood and even revealed how he felt when his fiancée was giving birth compared to helping livestock on the farm give birth.

© Instagram / @cooper_kaleb Kaleb shared a photograph of a baby scan to announce his third child earlier this year

"It was f***ing terrible, because when I'm helping that cow, I know exactly what I'm doing," he admitted. "I can bring the calf around to the mum and so on. Now, when Taya was giving birth, I felt useless. I’m seeing her in pain, having one of my kids."

© Instagram / @cooper_kaleb Kaleb and Taya are engaged

He also revealed that with Oscar, he ended up delivering the placenta himself as "they’d run out of hands because it was a tricky birth".

A young dad

Kaleb has also previously opened up about becoming a father in his twenties. "I wanted a girl and boy, which I've got and am very grateful. Then when I get older, I can go down the pub with them, or out on the tractors, and I can still be energetic," he said.

How cute is this? Kaleb's son taking after his father

Of his plans for after his children grow up, he added: "I'll make all the money now, hopefully have a farm, then chill out, go partying and be in Ibiza, though I can't think of anything worse than being in a nightclub."

He may well take parenting advice from the owner of Diddly Squat Farm, Jeremy Clarkson, who is himself a father of three.

© Amazon Studios Kaleb works on Jeremy Clarkson's farm

The former Top Gear presenter shares two daughters, Emily and Katya, and one son, Finlo, with his ex-wife Frances Cain.