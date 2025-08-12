Tim McGraw's 'remarkable' middle daughter confuses fans for mom Faith Hill in new birthday tribute

It's an extra special, celebratory week for Tim McGraw and his family.

On Tuesday, August 12, the "It's Your Love" singer and his wife Faith Hill rang in their middle daughter Maggie's 27th trip around the sun.

In addition to the birthday girl, the couple, who have been married since 1996, are also parents to daughters Gracie, 28, and Audrey, 23.

© Instagram Tim shared a sweet photo of Maggie for her birthday

In honor of Maggie's special day, Tim took to Instagram with a heartwarming tribute, sharing a photo of her sitting at the edge of a sailboat, with a smile on her face, wearing a beige bucket hat, a knitted, white long-sleeve shirt and a colorful printed skirt.

"Happy Birthday to our remarkable, amazing and all around great human, middle girl, Maggie!" Tim wrote in his caption.

"May this year be filled with love, laughter and all the joy your heart can hold," he went on, and concluded with: "We love you more than the universe can comprehend! Keep slaying!"

© Jeffrey Mayer Maggie and Tim in 2016

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it, with many remarking on Maggie's resemblance to her mother Faith.

"Happy Birthday Maggie!!! Love you so much!!!! More than your cats maybe," wrote Rita Wilson, a longtime friend of the McGraw family along with her husband Tom Hanks, as another noted: "I thought it was Faith at first! Happy birthday marvelous Maggie! Blessings for wonderful years ahead!"

© Instagram The three McGraw sisters live outside of Tennessee now

Others followed suit with: "Happy birthday to your beautiful daughter!" and: "Happy Birthday!! She looks so much like Faith in this picture!" as well as: "Copy and paste of Faith."

Faith and Tim are based in Tennessee, however all three of their daughters have all moved out of the house and are pursuing varying careers. The eldest, Gracie, lives in New York City, and is a budding Broadway star, having most recently starred in a play featuring Marisa Tomei and Arliss Howard.

© Getty Images Audrey and Maggie with their parents in 2017

Maggie, after earning both undergraduate and graduate degrees from Stanford University, went on to work as a Special Projects and Government Affairs Manager for Earth League International, per her LinkedIn, and was in the process of applying to law school as of 2023.

The youngest, Audrey, is an aspiring singer like her sister, and as of last year, she had reportedly attended the American Academy of Dramatic Arts, which has campuses in both New York City and Los Angeles. As of April of 2024, she has been in a relationship with The Lincoln Lawyer actor Manuel García-Rulfo.