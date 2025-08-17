Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Rod Stewart's wife Penny Lancaster pictured with tall son, 14, as they wave goodbye to LA
Loose Women panelist Penny Lancaster stepped out with Aiden, the 14-year-old son she shares with rockstar Sir Rod Stewart

Penny Lancaster posed outside in blue and white floral dress© Getty
Katie Daly
Katie DalyLifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Though Penny Lancaster resides with her husband, Sir Rod Stewart, in a £5 million home in Essex, she still enjoys time near her former home in Los Angeles.

In fact, on Saturday, the Loose Women panellist, 54, took to Instagram to share a photo featuring her towering teenage son Aiden, 14, as the pair spent time in the Californian city.

Penny and Aiden outside Steak 48© Instagram
Penny and Aiden enjoyed a dinner at Steak 48

"Special night out with my youngest Aiden with our last few days in LA," Penny wrote as she posed outside the contemporary American steakhouse, Steak 48. 

While the star's lookalike son donned all white, Penny was her usual fashionable self in black leather trousers, a lace cami top, and studded ballet flats.

Penny's red carpet appearance

The outing comes after Penny, along with her rockstar husband, 80, was joined by not only Aiden but also her 17-year-old Nephew Theo at the global premiere of Mission: Impossible The Final Reckoning in Leicester Square Gardens back in London.

Penny Lancaster (2L), Sir Rod Stewart (2R) and guests attend the Global Premiere of "Mission: Impossible The Final Reckoning" in Leicester Square© Getty
Rod and Penny took to the red carpet with their son and nephew

While Penny was a red carpet bombshell in a butter yellow slip dress, white blazer, and gold mules, her son was so sweet in black tie to match his doppelganger cousin.

A romantic getaway

Penny has also allowed time for a sun-soaked European trip this summer. Jetting off minus the boys, Penny and Rod were photographed in Lake Como, Italy. 

couple riding boat in italy © Instagram
Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster travelled to Lake Como in Italy

 "One of the most wonderful, romantic, long weekend getaways. So appreciative of the opportunities we get to spend quality time together in our busy lives," the proud mother-of-two wrote as she posed with her love on a boat by the five-star Villa D'Este where they were staying.

Their quiet time away follows Sir Rod's killer performance during the Legends slot on the Pyramid stage at Glastonbury Festival in July.

rod stewart glastonbury© Getty Images
Rod gave an incredible performance at Glastonbury

Reflecting on the moment in an exclusive interview with HELLO!, Penny said of the moment: "Rod was staring out at the audience, fixated on the crowd and the flags and the enormity of the occasion. It was humbling and sweet to see how much it meant to him.

Rod Stewart performs onstage during day five of the Glastonbury Festival 2025 at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 29, 2025 in Glastonbury, England© Getty
Rod Stewart performed during day five of Glastonbury after being taken ill with influenza

"Seeing all the Rod Stewart lookalikes with the wigs, the tartan, the Celtic shirts, and the Scottish flags – you just had to soak it up. It was incredible."

