Penny Lancaster is a vision in leather trousers alongside lookalike eldest son Alastair

Penny Lancaster and Rod Stewart have recently enjoyed an extended break in Spain as the rock and roll legend toured the European nation, and the family have now returned to their LA mansion, which is currently on the market.

To celebrate their return home, Penny and eldest son Alastair, 17, headed out to enjoy an extravagant meal at Catch Steak, inside West Hollywood, Los Angeles. The pair posed together outside the venue, and Alastair looked just like his model mum in the photo that saw them surrounded by an array of red and green flowers.

Penny was dressed to impress for her dinner date with her son, wearing a pair of curve-hugging leather trousers with a matching shirt and a denim jacket, finishing off the outfit with some black brogues. She added an enchanting necklace and black clutch bag to her ensemble, while her blonde locks fell down her shoulders.

Alastair looked very handsome in a dress shirt that he wore slightly unbuttoned, and a pair of pastel-blue trousers. He matched his famous mum with her choice of footwear, and slicked his brunette hair back.

© Instagram Penny and Alastair enjoyed the fine dining experience

Catch Steak is quite the dining experience, with the restaurant asking for a formal dress code and allowing guests of small parties, like Penny and Alastair, to stay for 90 minutes. The high-class menu carries a wide variety of options from steaks to Japanese wagyu to even seafood such as lobster and crab rolls.

Penny and Rod share two sons, Alastair, 17, and Aiden, 12, and Alastair has followed his mum into the modelling world. The proud parents shared their love last year when their son landed a huge modelling contract that saw him plastered on billboards for clothing brand Palm Angels.

© Instagram Penny is super proud of her son, Alastair

In a post, Penny wrote: "Congratulations @palmangels for the opening of their new store in Milano and it's my boy up there, so proud." She then shared another photo of the poster, tagging Alastair and the brand. Penny wasn't the only proud parent as Sir Rod also shared a photo of the campaign. "Love @palmangels and that my boy 'wears it well'," he said.

Penny showed off her elegant wardrobe as she headed around Spain with her husband and family. On one of her final days, she made sure to grab a bit of relaxation as she read Melanie Sykes' book, Autism and all the Things I've Left Unsaid.

© Instagram The teen is following in his famous mum's footsteps

In a stunning photo shared online, the 52-year-old was all stretched out and while she had the book on full display, she was also showcasing her toned legs as she wore a flirty mini dress while sat inside a gorgeous interior.

The floral item looked absolutely incredible on the former model with its bold prints matching the jungle aesthetic of the room that she was lounging in, with cushions nearby sporting a similar motif.

Penny's cosy abode looked like the perfect place to curl up with a book with a large ornate coffee table, perfect for storing a mug of any beverage as well as a couple of plants in the corner to give off a lovely atmosphere.

