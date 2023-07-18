Penny Lancaster looks so much like son Aiden for sweet family photos

Penny Lancaster has joined Rod Stewart on his Spanish tour, alongside most of his children, including her young son Aiden, 12, and even a family friend, Eloise Darlington.

In a series of photos shared to the Loose Women star's Instagram Stories, she, Eloise and Aiden explored a zany house that had mirrors covering its ceilings. In one photo, the 12-year-old looked so surprised as he looked up at his reflection, with Eloise making sure to capture the moment as the trio stood in the unique room.

WATCH: Penny Lancaster's son Aiden steals the show in sweet family moment

The place was immaculately designed with floral designs running across the cream wallpapers and a selection of red and white tiles lining the room. Despite all the mirrors on the ceiling, there was another one on a side wall that could be seen as Penny's friend took her photo.

Eloise also captured a solo shot of her with Penny, and the blonde beauty looked incredible in a black-and-white mini dress that was shown off in its full glory when she would later sit down for a meal with her stepdaughter, Ruby Stewart.

© Instagram Penny's young son Aiden looked so surprised!

Ruby was quick to dote on her stepmum, cheekily writing: "Grandma Pep Pep," as Penny giggled while sipping from a drink during a meal with the actress. Ruby welcomed her son Otis last month, and Penny has quickly become a doting grandmother to the baby boy.

Penny has been sharing plenty of moments from her time away with her family, including the cutest moment of Aiden enjoying the pool at the villa that they're staying at while Rod is away performing.

© Instagram Penny is a grandmother to Ruby's son Otis

In the sweet photo, he had taken to the circular swimming pool while riding on an inflatable. The youngster moved his hand through the still waters, and appeared to be wearing goggles, implying he could decide to slip off at any time and get underneath the water's surface.

PHOTOS: Penny Lancaster is a vision in flattering V-neck dress at chic tennis event

The doting mum didn't caption her snap, instead letting the glorious image do all the talking. We were certainly getting some holiday envy with the clear blue sky, private forest, white deckchairs and even a gazebo in the background.

© Instagram Penny's son enjoyed time in the pool

However, the best photo was shared by Rod over the weekend, when he and Penny stood with all of the family members that had assembled for the tour, including his three grandchildren, two of whom were only born last month.

The family all posed together for the incredible photo, with Rod taking centre stage alongside Penny and Aiden. The two babies were wrapped up in their parents' arms, although little Otis didn't seem too impressed and appeared to be making a small ruckus.

Rod posed with most of his family

Rod chose not to caption the astounding family moment, which no doubt will have warmed his heart, but instead attached his cover version of Louis Armstrong's seminal hit, What a Wonderful World.