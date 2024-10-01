Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster pose with model son Alastair, 18 - and he's so tall
Subscribe
Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster pose with model son Alastair, 18 - and he's so tall
Alastair Wallace Stewart, Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster pose in grey and black outfits© Getty

Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster pose with model son Alastair, 18 - and he's so tall

The Loose Women star attended the WellChild Awards with Sir Rod Stewart

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
1 hour ago
Share this:

Alistair Stewart was one third of a stylish trio on Monday night as he headed to the WellChild Awards alongside his parents Sir Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster.

The Loose Women star was photographed at the Royal Lancaster in London wearing a slinky black leather pencil skirt with a built-in tie belt as her son towered over her.

alastair stewart, penny lancaster and rod stewart pose in black and grey outfits© GOFF
The trio attended the WellChild Awards

The young model wore a coordinating black and grey two-piece suit in a squiggly line print with a black vest and loafers.

Penny and Rod with their son in grey and black outfits© GOFF
Penny and Rod coordinated with their son in grey and black outfits

Meanwhile, Penny's leather number was paired with a grey and black striped fitted shirt with a white collar and capped-toe heels. Her sandy blonde hair was styled in a flicky blowdry and she wore a natural makeup look featuring a smudgy eyeliner.

Sir Rod Stewart with Penny Lancaster and their son Alastair Wallace Stewart on purple carpet© Getty
Sir Rod Stewart and his family attended the event alongside Prince Harry

Sir Rod Stewart's outfit also matched with Penny and Alastair in terms of colour scheme. The 'Maggie May' singer wore silver Oxfords with striped trousers, a black blazer, and a paisley print tie.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex smiles as he attends the Wellchild Awards 2024 at the Royal Lancaster Hotel on September 30, 2024 in London, England. WellChild is a national charity supporting seriously ill children and their families. Many children remain in hospital due to a lack of support for home care. Through its network of nurses, home makeovers, and family programs, WellChild helps children thrive at home. Prince Harry has been the charity's Patron since 2007 and has attended their Awards Ceremony 12 times. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)© Chris Jackson
Prince Harry made a speech at the Wellchild Awards

The WellChild Awards were attended by the charity's patron Prince Harry, honouring children recognised at the event in a speech calling them "little legends" who remind him "of the strength of the human spirit".

Also in attendance alongside Penny and Rod were Julia Bradbury, Oti Mabuse and rapper KSI, as well as Olympians Helen Glover, Tom Dean, broadcaster Kate Garraway.

Alastair's stylish outings

Penny posed with her son and Sir Rod andI Billy Joel© Instagram
Penny posed with her son and Sir Rod as they caught up with Billy Joel

The last time Penny headed out with her eldest son was to attend a Billy Joel concert at Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. 

Penny in leather mini skirt with son alastair in suit© Instagram
Penny wore a stylish mini skirt

Her model son wore a grey and black suit once again as they beamed alongside the 'Always a Woman' singer backstage. The doting mother wowed in a tan leather pleated mini skirt with an ivory satin shirt while Alastair wore his hair slicked back.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Rod Stewart and Penny's relationship with their kids
Penny Lancaster in lilac with two sons© Instagram
Alastair supported his brother on his big day

Alastair also looked so grown-up at a family wedding over the summer. His older half-brother Liam, 29, married Nicole Artukovich in Croatia and the budding star looked smart in a blue suit to match his young brother Aidan's.

Alastair Stewart and Rod Stewart in striped outfits© Dave Benett
Alastair has become a successful model

DISCOVER: Rod Stewart's wife Penny Lancaster praises 'dream son' Alastair amid huge achievement 

The youngster is not averse to wearing an outfit to match his parents. Last October he was Sir Rod's twin in a striped blazer at the Jimmy Choo Academy MA Cohorts Presentation rounded off with a statement designer belt.

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Parenting

See more

Read More