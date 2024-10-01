Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster pose with model son Alastair, 18 - and he's so tall

Alistair Stewart was one third of a stylish trio on Monday night as he headed to the WellChild Awards alongside his parents Sir Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster.
The Loose Women star was photographed at the Royal Lancaster in London wearing a slinky black leather pencil skirt with a built-in tie belt as her son towered over her.
The young model wore a coordinating black and grey two-piece suit in a squiggly line print with a black vest and loafers.
Meanwhile, Penny's leather number was paired with a grey and black striped fitted shirt with a white collar and capped-toe heels. Her sandy blonde hair was styled in a flicky blowdry and she wore a natural makeup look featuring a smudgy eyeliner.
You may also like
Sir Rod Stewart's outfit also matched with Penny and Alastair in terms of colour scheme. The 'Maggie May' singer wore silver Oxfords with striped trousers, a black blazer, and a paisley print tie.
The last time Penny headed out with her eldest son was to attend a Billy Joel concert at Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.
Her model son wore a grey and black suit once again as they beamed alongside the 'Always a Woman' singer backstage. The doting mother wowed in a tan leather pleated mini skirt with an ivory satin shirt while Alastair wore his hair slicked back.
Alastair also looked so grown-up at a family wedding over the summer. His older half-brother Liam, 29, married Nicole Artukovich in Croatia and the budding star looked smart in a blue suit to match his young brother Aidan's.
The youngster is not averse to wearing an outfit to match his parents. Last October he was Sir Rod's twin in a striped blazer at the Jimmy Choo Academy MA Cohorts Presentation rounded off with a statement designer belt.
Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage