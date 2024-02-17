Penny Lancaster shares rare photo of son Aiden, 13, to mark special event

There were celebrations to be had in the Lancaster-Stewart household on Saturday as Penny Lancaster and Rod Stewart's youngest son, Aiden, marked his 13th birthday, and the family pulled out all of the stops.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Penny shared an insight into the birthday celebrations which consisted of a unique meringue cake of the number 13. The jaw-dropping creation was covered with raspberries and blueberries and also featured mint leaves. Balloons of 13 were also blown up, and they carried Aiden's name and a tribute to his favourite football club, Celtic F.C.

WATCH: Inside Penny Lancaster and Rod Stewart's bond with their children

Aiden appeared alongside the balloons, but the teenager mostly hid behind the white '3', with only his head poking out, but he appeared to be the spitting image of his rock and roll father.

In 2011, Penny and Rod joined HELLO! for an exclusive interview, following the birth of their youngest son. "Aiden is the best birthday present I could have wished for. My family is now complete," said Penny, referring to his grand debut the day after her 40th birthday. "Aiden is our miracle baby," added proud dad, Rod.

© Instagram Penny celebrated her youngest son's special birthday

The family have recently spending a lot of time in Scotland, where Rod traces his family roots back to, where they celebrated their first Hogmanay at the start of the year, while also marking the 95th birthday of Rod's sister, Mary.

Rocker Rod is a dad-of-eight and he became a grandad for the second time back in May, when his son Liam welcomed his first child with partner Nicole Ann Artukovich, a little boy called Louie. A few days later, Rod's daughter Ruby and her fiancé, Jake Kalic, also welcomed a son, who they called Otis. Special constable Penny shared sweet snapshots of both babies on social media.

Penny and her family spent New Year's in Scotland

In the first, Penny beamed at the camera as she gently held a sleeping and swaddled Otis to her face, wearing blue jeans and a simple white shirt as she did so. She captioned the lovely image: "Congratulations baby Otis @rubystewart @itsjakeyouguys". In the second picture, the presenter wore a strappy white top as she cradled a sleeping Louie, who was dressed all in blue with a matching hat.

EXCLUSIVE: Penny Lancaster shares her brilliant 'red wristband' idea as she helps break women's health taboos

PHOTOS: Penny Lancaster stuns in gorgeous fitted suit as she makes Loose Women return

She captioned this: "Congratulations baby Louie @discostew94 @nicoleartukovich". Rod now has three grandchildren, including Kimberly's daughter Delilah, 11, who she shares with actor Benicio del Toro.